C# 11.0 allows interface declarations of properties and methods with static abstract and static virtual . This was already experimentally possible in C# 10.0.

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

Example: There are two interfaces. IObjectWithID returns a static property of type integer with name ID before. The interface based on it IAbc specifies three further members:

A formal abstract instance method GetA() ,

, a static method GetB() with implementation and

with implementation and a static abstract method GetC() :

interface IObjectWithID { static abstract int ID { get; set; } // NEU } interface IAbc : IObjectWithID { string GetA(); static string GetB() => "B"; static abstract string GetC(); // NEU }

The following implementation of the class shows this Abc based on interface IAbc that one the as static abstract declared members must now implement as static members:

class Abc : IAbc { public string GetA() => "A"; // muss nicht-statische Implementierung für GetA() liefern public static string GetC() => "C"; // muss statische Implementierung für GetC() liefern public static int ID { get; set; } = 1; // muss statische Implementierung für ID liefern }

Then the following uses are possible:

var obj = new Abc(); // Instanzmitglied: Console.WriteLine(obj.GetA()); // statisches Mitglied direkt im Interface: Console.WriteLine(IAbc.GetB()); // statisches Mitglied - Nutzung via Klassenname: Console.WriteLine(Abc.ID); // statisches Mitglied - Nutzung via Klassenname: Console.WriteLine(Abc.GetC());

According to program manager Mads Torgersen, Microsoft has been working on this language feature for more than ten years. Only the possibility of changing the runtime of .NET brought the implementation to product maturity (source: .NET Conf 2022, November 9th, 2022). Runtime changes were not implemented in the classic .NET Framework, or only in small doses, due to possible breaking changes.



