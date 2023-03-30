Home Technology New in .NET 7 [9]: Generic Mathematics
by admin
Generic mathematics in .NET 7.0 includes some interfaces in the base class namespace System.Numericswhich allow mathematical operations to be implemented in such a way that they work for any type of number – integer and fractional numbers of any bit length.

The generic math operations marked as experimental in .NET 6.0 such as INumber, INumberBase, IComparisonOperators, IAdditionOperators, IMultiplyOperators and ISubtractionOperators have reached production maturity with .NET 7.0.

The next listing shows a meaningful example of a generic mathematical calculation in the method Calc() and a generic extraction of a number from a string in ParseNumber(). Among other things, the number type newly introduced in .NET 7.0 is included System.Int128 (integer, 16 bytes) are used.

using System.Globalization;
using System.Numerics;
 
namespace CS11;
 
public class CS11_GenericMath
{
 T Calc(T x, T y)
  where T : INumber // Neues Interface mit 
                       // static abstract Members!
 {
  Console.WriteLine(
    $"Calc {x.GetType().ToString()}/{y.GetType().ToString()}");
  if (x == T.Zero || y <= T.Zero) return T.One;
  return (x + y) * T.CreateChecked(42.24);
 }
 
 T ParseNumber(string s)
    where T : IParsable
 {
  return T.Parse(s, CultureInfo.InvariantCulture);
 }
 
 public void Run()
 {
  CUI.H2("Calc mit 1 und 2");
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Byte: 
    {Calc((byte)1, (byte)2)}"); // 126
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int32: 
    {Calc(1, 2)}"); // 126
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int128: 
    {Calc( (Int128)1, (Int128)2)}"); // 126
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Single: 
    {Calc((Single)1.0, (Single)2.0)}"); // 126,72
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Double: 
    {Calc(1.0d, 2.0d)}"); // 126,72
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Decimal: 
    {Calc(1.0m, 2.0m)}"); // 126,720
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Half: 
    {Calc((Half)1.0m, (Half)2.0m)}"); // 126,75
 
  CUI.H2("ParseNumber 1.00 und 2.00");
  var x = ParseNumber("1.00");
  var y = ParseNumber("2.00");
 
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Single: 
    {Calc(x, y)}"); // 3,6000001
  Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int32: 
    {Calc(0, 1)}"); // 1
 }
}

The contribution of the C# programming language here is the ability to define static abstract members in interfaces, which has been possible experimentally since C# 10.0 and is officially part of the language syntax since C# 11.0. Microsoft uses this modifier in the base classes like INumberBase.

public interface INumberBase
        : IAdditionOperators,
          IAdditiveIdentity,
          IDecrementOperators,
          IDivisionOperators,
          IEquatable,
          IEqualityOperators,
          IIncrementOperators,
          IMultiplicativeIdentity,
          IMultiplyOperators,
          ISpanFormattable,
          ISpanParsable,
          ISubtractionOperators,
          IUnaryPlusOperators,
          IUnaryNegationOperators
        where TSelf : INumberBase?
    {
/// Gets the value 1 for the type.
static abstract TSelf One { get; }

/// Gets the value 0 for the type.
static abstract TSelf Zero { get; }
…

/// Tries to parses a string into a value.
static abstract bool TryParse([NotNullWhen(true)] string? s,
                               NumberStyles style, 
                               IFormatProvider? provider,
                               out TSelf result);
}


(rme)

