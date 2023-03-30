Generic mathematics in .NET 7.0 includes some interfaces in the base class namespace
System.Numericswhich allow mathematical operations to be implemented in such a way that they work for any type of number – integer and fractional numbers of any bit length.
The generic math operations marked as experimental in .NET 6.0 such as
INumber,
INumberBase,
IComparisonOperators,
IAdditionOperators,
IMultiplyOperators and
ISubtractionOperators have reached production maturity with .NET 7.0.
The next listing shows a meaningful example of a generic mathematical calculation in the method
Calc() and a generic extraction of a number from a string in
ParseNumber(). Among other things, the number type newly introduced in .NET 7.0 is included
System.Int128 (integer, 16 bytes) are used.
using System.Globalization;
using System.Numerics;
namespace CS11;
public class CS11_GenericMath
{
T Calc
(T x, T y)
where T : INumber // Neues Interface mit
// static abstract Members!
{
Console.WriteLine(
$"Calc {x.GetType().ToString()}/{y.GetType().ToString()}");
if (x == T.Zero || y <= T.Zero) return T.One;
return (x + y) * T.CreateChecked(42.24);
}
T ParseNumber (string s)
where T : IParsable
{
return T.Parse(s, CultureInfo.InvariantCulture);
}
public void Run()
{
CUI.H2("Calc mit 1 und 2");
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Byte:
{Calc((byte)1, (byte)2)}"); // 126
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int32:
{Calc(1, 2)}"); // 126
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int128:
{Calc( (Int128)1, (Int128)2)}"); // 126
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Single:
{Calc((Single)1.0, (Single)2.0)}"); // 126,72
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Double:
{Calc(1.0d, 2.0d)}"); // 126,72
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Decimal:
{Calc(1.0m, 2.0m)}"); // 126,720
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Half:
{Calc((Half)1.0m, (Half)2.0m)}"); // 126,75
CUI.H2("ParseNumber 1.00 und 2.00");
var x = ParseNumber ("1.00");
var y = ParseNumber ("2.00");
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Single:
{Calc(x, y)}"); // 3,6000001
Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int32:
{Calc(0, 1)}"); // 1
}
}
The contribution of the C# programming language here is the ability to define static abstract members in interfaces, which has been possible experimentally since C# 10.0 and is officially part of the language syntax since C# 11.0. Microsoft uses this modifier in the base classes like
INumberBase.
public interface INumberBase
: IAdditionOperators ,
IAdditiveIdentity ,
IDecrementOperators ,
IDivisionOperators ,
IEquatable ,
IEqualityOperators ,
IIncrementOperators ,
IMultiplicativeIdentity ,
IMultiplyOperators ,
ISpanFormattable,
ISpanParsable ,
ISubtractionOperators ,
IUnaryPlusOperators ,
IUnaryNegationOperators
where TSelf : INumberBase ?
{
/// Gets the value
static abstract TSelf One { get; }
/// 1 for the type. Gets the value
static abstract TSelf Zero { get; }
…
/// 0 for the type. Tries to parses a string into a value.
static abstract bool TryParse([NotNullWhen(true)] string? s,
NumberStyles style,
IFormatProvider? provider,
out TSelf result);
}
