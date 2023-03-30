Generic mathematics in .NET 7.0 includes some interfaces in the base class namespace System.Numerics which allow mathematical operations to be implemented in such a way that they work for any type of number – integer and fractional numbers of any bit length.

The generic math operations marked as experimental in .NET 6.0 such as INumber , INumberBase , IComparisonOperators , IAdditionOperators , IMultiplyOperators and ISubtractionOperators have reached production maturity with .NET 7.0.

The next listing shows a meaningful example of a generic mathematical calculation in the method Calc() and a generic extraction of a number from a string in ParseNumber() . Among other things, the number type newly introduced in .NET 7.0 is included System.Int128 (integer, 16 bytes) are used.

using System.Globalization; using System.Numerics; namespace CS11; public class CS11_GenericMath { T Calc (T x, T y) where T : INumber // Neues Interface mit // static abstract Members! { Console.WriteLine( $"Calc {x.GetType().ToString()}/{y.GetType().ToString()}"); if (x == T.Zero || y <= T.Zero) return T.One; return (x + y) * T.CreateChecked(42.24); } T ParseNumber (string s) where T : IParsable { return T.Parse(s, CultureInfo.InvariantCulture); } public void Run() { CUI.H2("Calc mit 1 und 2"); Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Byte: {Calc((byte)1, (byte)2)}"); // 126 Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int32: {Calc(1, 2)}"); // 126 Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int128: {Calc( (Int128)1, (Int128)2)}"); // 126 Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Single: {Calc((Single)1.0, (Single)2.0)}"); // 126,72 Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Double: {Calc(1.0d, 2.0d)}"); // 126,72 Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Decimal: {Calc(1.0m, 2.0m)}"); // 126,720 Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Half: {Calc((Half)1.0m, (Half)2.0m)}"); // 126,75 CUI.H2("ParseNumber 1.00 und 2.00"); var x = ParseNumber ("1.00"); var y = ParseNumber ("2.00"); Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Single: {Calc(x, y)}"); // 3,6000001 Console.WriteLine($"Ergebnis mit System.Int32: {Calc(0, 1)}"); // 1 } }

The contribution of the C# programming language here is the ability to define static abstract members in interfaces, which has been possible experimentally since C# 10.0 and is officially part of the language syntax since C# 11.0. Microsoft uses this modifier in the base classes like INumberBase .

public interface INumberBase : IAdditionOperators , IAdditiveIdentity , IDecrementOperators , IDivisionOperators , IEquatable , IEqualityOperators , IIncrementOperators , IMultiplicativeIdentity , IMultiplyOperators , ISpanFormattable, ISpanParsable , ISubtractionOperators , IUnaryPlusOperators , IUnaryNegationOperators where TSelf : INumberBase ? { /// Gets the value 1 for the type. static abstract TSelf One { get; } /// Gets the value 0 for the type. static abstract TSelf Zero { get; } … /// Tries to parses a string into a value. static abstract bool TryParse([NotNullWhen(true)] string? s, NumberStyles style, IFormatProvider? provider, out TSelf result); }



(rme)

