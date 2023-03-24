Since the first version of C#, the programming language has allowed operator overloading. C# 11.0 introduces the ability to define an operator overload in an interface to provide a default or commonality across implementations. Only since C# is 11.0 static abstract allowed in interfaces.

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

An interface with an overloaded operator might look like this:

namespace de.WWWings; public interface IFlug where TSelf : IFlug { string AbflugOrt { get; set; } double Auslastung { get; } DateTime Datum { get; set; } long FlugNr { get; set; } short FreiePlaetze { get; set; } bool Nichtraucherflug { get; set; } short Plaetze { get; set; } string Route { get; } string ZielOrt { get; set; } public static abstract Flug operator +(TSelf flug, de.WWWings.PassagierSystem.Passagier pass); }

One or the other will ask why the interface has to be generic. The reason for this is simple: you end up wanting one Flug -Object simply with + can add up to a passenger. Without the generic implementation you could only have a variable of type IFlug add to the passenger.

Finally, the implementation of the class still needs the interface implementation : IFlug :

namespace de.WWWings { public partial class Flug : IFlug { … /// /// Operatorüberladung fuer die Buchung eines Flugs /// durch Addition eines Flug- und eines Passagier-Objekts. /// /// Flugobjekt /// Passagierobjekt /// Flugobjekt mit hinzugefügten Passagier public static Flug operator +(Flug flug, PassagierSystem.Passagier pass) { pass.Buchen(flug); return flug; } } }



