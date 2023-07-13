New iPhone 15 Pro Series to Feature Dark Blue Color, According to Reports

New iPhone 15 Pro Series to Come in Dark Blue Color, According to Reports

Reporter Gu Ting / Report from Taipei

Taipei, [Date] – The highly-anticipated release of the new iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to come in a stunning dark blue color, according to recent reports. This news comes as a surprise to many, as earlier rumors suggested that the new Pro series would be available in a “wine red” color.

The decision to opt for dark blue as the new color option has reportedly been made to enhance the overall texture of the device. The dark blue body will be brushed to give it a better feel in the hand. Although the new blue shade is similar to the one used in the iPhone 12 Pro, it will be darker and incorporate various shades of gray. Interestingly, the dark blue color has already been used in the iPhone 15 Pro prototype, indicating that it could potentially be the final new color introduced by Apple.

In addition to the Pro series, the entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in three new colors: light blue, light green, and pink. The newly revealed green color is said to be reminiscent of the mint green shade seen on the iPhone 12.

Apart from the color options, reports suggest that the frame of the new iPhone 15 series will be narrowed, providing a sleek and modern design. Additionally, Apple is rumored to replace the Lightning interface with a USB-C interface. Furthermore, users can also expect the inclusion of a new mute button on the Pro series. However, as Apple has not officially confirmed these reports, the final color options and design of the iPhone 15 will only be announced at the upcoming press conference.

Apple fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the new iPhone 15 series, which is expected to offer exciting features and improvements. With the introduction of the dark blue color for the Pro series and a range of new color options for the entry-level models, Apple continues to set trends in the smartphone industry.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the iPhone 15 series as Apple prepares for its highly-anticipated launch in the months to come.

