New iPhone 15 Pro Series to Feature Dark Blue Color: Latest Updates and Speculations

New iPhone 15 Pro Series to be Released in Dark Blue Color

Reporter Gu Ting/Report from Taipei

There have been recent reports indicating that the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro series will be available in a new dark blue color. This news comes as a surprise following previous speculations suggesting that the Pro series would come in a “wine red” color.

The introduction of the dark blue color overturns the earlier claims about the wine red option. The surface of the dark blue body will be brushed to enhance its texture. The color scheme is said to resemble the blue used in the iPhone 12 Pro, with darker shades of gray. Interestingly, this blue color has already been featured in the iPhone 15 Pro prototype, indicating that it might be the last new color Apple will launch.

In addition to the Pro series, the entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also come in three new colors. These include light blue, light green, and pink. The newly revealed green color resembles the popular mint green of the iPhone 12.

Apart from the exciting color options, the iPhone 15 series is expected to feature a narrower frame and will replace the Lightning interface with a USB-C interface. Furthermore, rumors suggest that the Pro series may come with a new mute button. However, since Apple has not yet confirmed these speculations, the official announcement regarding the new colors and design of the iPhone 15 series will be made during the upcoming press conference.

