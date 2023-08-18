Home » New iPhone Attack Allows Hackers to Fake Airplane Mode, Threatening User Privacy and Security
New iPhone Attack Allows Hackers to Fake Airplane Mode, Threatening User Privacy and Security

New iPhone Attack Allows Hackers to Fake Airplane Mode, Threatening User Privacy and Security

Jamf Threat Labs Introduces Technique to Mimic Airplane Mode on iPhones Running iOS 16

In a recent press release, Jamf Threat Labs has unveiled a new technique called post-exploit persistence, designed to deceive iPhone users into thinking they have activated airplane mode while remaining connected to WiFi and cellular networks. Leveraging SpringBoard and CommCenter, the attack poses a significant threat to users’ personal data and network security.

The purpose behind showcasing this attack is to raise awareness among users, enabling them to take necessary steps in safeguarding their devices from potential breaches. With this technique, attackers can remotely access users’ devices and networks without their knowledge, potentially leading to data breaches and exploitation for malicious purposes.

To counter this attack, Jamf Threat Labs suggests the following precautionary measures:

1. Update your device: Keeping your iPhone up-to-date with the latest iOS version is crucial, as these updates frequently contain security patches and bug fixes.

2. Implement a VPN: Users can enhance their privacy and security by employing a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt their network traffic, mitigating the risk of unauthorized access.

3. Disable WiFi and cellular networks: When not actively using network connections, it is advisable to turn off WiFi and cellular networks to prevent attackers from exploiting them to gain unauthorized access.

4. Utilize security software: Installing reliable security software can help users detect and prevent malware, fortifying their defense against potential attacks.

This incident serves as a reminder for individuals to stay vigilant and adopt necessary measures to protect their devices and privacy. Simultaneously, manufacturers need to strengthen the security of their devices, actively addressing vulnerabilities and promptly delivering security patches to safeguard user interests.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is imperative for users and manufacturers to remain proactive in their approach to ensure comprehensive protection against emerging risks and vulnerabilities.

