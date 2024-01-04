Home » “New Legend of Sword and Fairy: Wielding the Sword to Ask for Love” The new yin and yang knight “Chonglou” kicks the whole moon together and specially planned to face it | XFastest News
“The Legend of Sword and Fairy” Celebrates Full Moon Anniversary with New Yin-Yang Knight “Chonglou”

The popular mobile game “The Legend of Sword and Fairy” is marking its full moon anniversary with the introduction of a new character and an exciting live broadcast event. Developed by Alt Games Co., Ltd., the social card RPG has garnered a dedicated fan base since its launch.

To commemorate the special occasion, the game has officially unveiled the arrival of the new Yin-Yang knight, “Chonglou.” Described as having a stern expression and a strong, indifferent demeanor, Chonglou wields the Jiuquan magic weapon “Yanbo Blood Blade” exuding a deep and powerful aura. Moreover, he is recognized as the Supreme of the Demon World, with unparalleled strength and status in the game’s universe.

In terms of gameplay, “Chonglou” is a yin-yang type output knight with a strong focus on single target kill. His active skill, “Burning Flames,” allows him to inflict high damage on the enemy’s target with the lowest health, with additional damage based on the target’s lost health. This makes him a formidable force on the battlefield with unmatched survivability and versatile attributes.

In addition to the new character announcement, the game’s developers have teased the first “planned face-to-face” live broadcast event. During this event, players can expect to learn more about upcoming game features and participate in various welfare activities. The live broadcast is set to provide an interactive platform for players to engage with the main planner and gain insights into the future of the game.

“New Fairy Sword” is now available on both iOS and Android platforms, and players are encouraged to join the official FB fan group to stay updated on the latest game information and benefits. For those eager to dive into the world of “The Legend of Sword and Fairy,” the game’s official website and download links are provided for easy access.

As the game continues to captivate players with its immersive gameplay and captivating characters, the introduction of “Chonglou” and the promise of the live broadcast event only add to the excitement surrounding “The Legend of Sword and Fairy.” Whether players are new to the game or seasoned veterans, there’s no denying the anticipation for what lies ahead in the enchanting world of “New Fairy Sword.”

