Since the birth of Google Carboaed in 2014, the technology industry has experienced the “first year of VR” again and again, but due to insufficient software ecological content, slow technological development, and the network environment. The VR industry has been on the right track for the past two years.

As early as 1984, VPL company launched a virtual reality glasses, which also made the concept of virtual display appear to the world for the first time. In the following ten years, VR technology has promoted the launch of many products. However, due to development costs and technical problems, virtual reality tools have not been widely promoted. Although many companies have begun to deploy in the VR industry, the real consumer products have been implemented. Very few.

It was not until 2014 that Google’s Google Cardboard carton VR glasses successfully entered the eyes of consumers, which caused a wave of VR industry. It was also this year that the concept of VR began to explode and aroused heated discussions.

（Source：Google）

However, the evil wind of VR has only been blowing for more than two years. By the second half of 2016, the popularity of VR began to gradually cool down, and the lack of corresponding software and usage scenarios affected the sales of VR hardware devices. The XR business that has lost the attention of users has gradually faded out of the sight of users and investors.

The Qualcomm VR chip launched in the same year did not help VR products to explode.

Emergence of the leader

It was not until 2019, when the commercialization of 5G began, that the VR industry gathered the right time and place, and ushered in another explosion. Oculus also took advantage of this opportunity to gain a firm foothold in the VR industry, becoming one of the few VR companies that achieved relatively good development in the same period.

In 2010, Oculus launched a prototype of the Oculus Rift, and in 2012, it started crowdfunding on kickstarter, eventually raising $2.5 million in funding. In 2012, Oculus was officially established and devoted itself to the research and development of VR equipment until Oculus was acquired by Facebook in 2014.

Following the acquisition, Oculus received full support from Facebook and released the first consumer version of the Oculus Rift in 2016. The excellent hardware configuration allows users to see the charm of the VR world. As the first commercial product of Oculus, the Oculus Rift still has many shortcomings, such as low resolution and imperfect motion tracking, which make it difficult for this device to meet the needs of users, but it ultimately represents the commercialization of Oculus. the first step.

After that, Oculus also cooperated with Xiaomi in 2018 to launch the VR all-in-one Oculus Go. This VR all-in-one machine has been able to get rid of complicated connections, independently execute software and provide users with a variety of software. In 2019, Oculus launched two products, Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S, to provide choices for users with different needs. The Oculus Rift S is an upgraded version of the Oculus Rift, with corresponding upgrades to the hardware such as the screen, audio and controllers, but users are still limited by the connection.

The emergence of Oculus Quest has made Oculus truly a leader in the VR market. As an all-in-one VR headset that focuses on consumer products, Oculus Quest brings users a more comfortable wearing experience. And its 6Dof control experience also brings gamers a stronger sense of immersion. With the gradual enrichment of VR software products, people’s eyes are re-focused on the VR market.

If Oculus Quest has re-opened the VR market, then the release of Oculus Quest 2 in September 2020 will set off a new round of VR events. In just a few months, the sales of this VR all-in-one machine exceeded 1 million . Driven by the Oculus Quest 2, shipments of VR hardware devices have grown significantly in just two years. According to Counterpoint’s calculations, in 2021, XR terminal shipments will reach 11.1 million, of which about 90% are VR devices.

Oculus Quest 2 has injected a dose of stimulant into the VR industry, and has also opened up many software developers to the possibility of the VR industry. In the past two years, various VR video players, VR games, and even art creation tools have emerged, enriching the software ecosystem of the VR industry.

The Metaverse Lets VR Take Off Again

For Facebook, the acquisition of Oculus not only changed the fortunes of Oculus, but also the direction of its own development. Facebook’s revenue growth began to slow in 2014, with revenue growth slipping to 49% in the fourth quarter.

At this time, Facebook was positioned as a social platform for acquaintances, and regarded itself as an online extension of the user’s social circle. This allows Twitter, which is more focused on news feeds, to go head-to-head and grab Facebook’s user market. At the same time, new short video platforms such as Tiktok have gradually developed, forcing Facebook to develop new development directions.

In 2018, the Cambridge Analytica incident brought Facebook into the turmoil of user privacy data leakage, which was subject to many lawsuits around the world. Its own brand image is in crisis. Mark Zuckerberg had to find a new concept to grow Facebook’s territory. At this time, the Oculus and the Metaverse appeared before his eyes. Zuckerberg may have foreseen the future of the VR industry and the metaverse. In 2021, he renamed the company Meta, and laid out the VR industry. The goal is to build VR equipment into the next-generation computer platform.

(Source: Screenshot of the video)

It is difficult to achieve this goal with only hardware devices and a small amount of software. To make VR devices as popular as computers, it is necessary to create a software content ecosystem as rich as computers. This is also the reason why Meta has a large number of layouts for the concept of the metaverse.

The metaverse, the concept comes from the 1992 science fiction novel “Avalanche”, describes a digital living space with a new social system constructed by humans using digital technology. A complete metaverse space where people can play, work, learn, shop, and even socialize through digital avatars. Meta has spent a lot of energy in the metaverse realm, but so far the results are not obvious.

Starting from 2021, the concept of the metaverse has begun to explode around the world. Not only Meta, but many companies have also realized the possibility of the future of the VR industry and began to deploy in related industries. Among them, there are also Chinese manufacturers. Technology companies such as Xiaomi and iQiyi have announced their own VR headset products to explore related markets.

There is a company in China that has almost the same development path as Oculus, and that is PICO.

Affected by Google Carboaed in 2014, many people have invested in VR startups, including PICO. The startup was founded in 2015 and launched its first VR box product, the PICO 1, in December of that year. PICO 1 successfully allowed PICO to gain a firm foothold in the VR industry, and also helped them gain tens of millions of yuan in investment, and survived the cold winter after the boom in the VR industry.

In 2017, PICO launched the PICO Gobin, an all-in-one VR machine, which allows users to get out of the shackles of connection while playing games. In the same year, PICO Tracking was born, realizing 6DoF control technology. PICO, which has accumulated a lot of experience in the VR industry, launched the first mass-produced 6DoF VR all-in-one PICO Neo in December 2017, making its name in the VR industry.

After that, PICO keeps launching new VR devices at a rate of one per year until 2021.

In August 2021, ByteDance announced the acquisition of VR company PICO for RMB 5 billion. After a year of adjustment and development, the ByteDance VR all-in-one PICO 4 was finally released in September this year. On October 12, Meta released the new VR headset Quest Pro. For a while, it was hard not to compare the two VR headsets.

（Source：PICO）

PICO 4 vs. Meta Quest Pro

Whether it’s the PICO 4 or the Meta Quest Pro, both feature Pancake optics, allowing the title to be significantly thinner and lighter. In this regard, the performance of the PICO 4 is even more impressive. The weight of the whole machine is only 586 grams, while the weight of the Meta Quest Pro reaches 722 grams. There is no difference between the two in terms of ports, and both use USB-C ports.

As for the screen, the PICO 4 uses two LCD screens with a resolution of 2,160×2,160 and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. The field of view is 105 degrees, supports automatic pupil adjustment, and the IPD adjustment range is 62-72mm. The Meta Quest Pro also uses two LCD screens with a resolution of 1,800×1,920 and also supports a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. Its field of view is 106 degrees horizontally and 96 degrees vertically. It supports continuous eye relief step-type IPD, and the IPD adjustment range reaches 55-75mm.

In terms of configuration, the Meta Quest Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus chip specially customized by Qualcomm, with a memory of 12GB and a maximum storage capacity of 256GB. The Meta Quest Pro has a 5,000mAH battery, but only 1-2 hours of battery life.

The PICO 4 uses Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and Adreno 650 GPU, with only 8G of memory and 256GB of storage capacity. The PICO4 has a 5,300mAH battery with a battery life of 2.5 hours. In addition, both VR headsets have added a color perspective function, allowing users to observe the real situation around them while using the VR function.

From the point of view of the headset configuration, there is no obvious difference between the Meta Quest Pro and the PICO 4. But Meta has put a lot of work into the Quest Pro’s handle, adding a lot of useful features. The handle of the Quest Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 662 platform and 3 lenses, and also has a self-tracking function, which can be controlled even if the controller is not within the range of the headset, which is much more than the PICO 4.

In terms of system, PICO 4 is equipped with PICO OS 5.0 operating system and joins the new Avatar system. Avatar is a general term for pinch programs in VR. With the help of which users can create their own exclusive images, it is one of the basic functions for establishing a metaverse society. PICO 4 can help users establish their own exclusive image, allowing users to use this image to interact and entertain with friends.

Meta also launched a specific system for Quest Pro, using the self-developed Codec Avatar system. Using sensors inside the Quest Pro, the Quest Pro lets users create avatars that produce the same expressions as the user, such as smiles, frowns and winks.

In terms of software, PICO 4 supports most mainstream VR games, and cooperates with Ubisoft to launch an exclusive version of “Just Dance” next year. There are also non-game content such as The Three-Body Problem and Project PICO World. But overall, the software content of PICO 4 is more entertainment-oriented, and it is still dominated by games.

The software content prepared by Meta for Meta Quest Pro is more professional. Meta has entered into a new partnership with Microsoft that will integrate Microsoft Windows App, Teams and other products with Meta Metaverse hardware. Microsoft will also provide technology to stream Windows apps to Meta headsets and join the Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming game service. The Horizon Workrooms developed by Meta will also be connected to Teams, and users can directly participate in Teams meetings through Workrooms.

（Source：Meta）

In terms of price, the Quest Pro is priced at $1,499, while the PICO 4 starts at $429. Of course, the price has a lot to do with the positioning of the two.

Meta Quest Pro is Meta’s attempt at the metaverse field. Meta hopes to use this machine to show users how their “next-generation computer platform” works, so that people can understand that they can also complete work in the virtual world, Daily life behaviors such as learning and socializing. Meta Quest Pro is not only an entertainment device, Meta intends to make it a tool like a computer and a mobile phone.

PICO 4, on the other hand, is another option to provide people with entertainment. The real target is Meta’s Quest 2.

PICO 4 can enrich users’ gaming, movie viewing and even sports experience, but it is only an entertainment product, and it is still a certain distance from a real metaverse device. However, the release of PICO 4 is ByteDance’s first step in the VR field, marking their first comprehensive exploration of the field.

（Source：Meta）

With the rise of the metaverse concept and the arrival of the 5G era, the conditions for the real development of the VR industry are already in place. Different from the restlessness caused by the VR outbreak in 2016, after calming down, technology companies have also begun to slowly explore the application in the field of VR in a down-to-earth manner. It is believed that under their development, the next-generation computer platform based on VR technology will really arrive in the near future.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Pinwan; source of the first image: shutterstock)