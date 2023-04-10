The Californian e-car manufacturer also produces huge storage devices for power grids, so-called mega packs. So far they are only produced in the USA. Now Tesla is planning a “Megafactory” in Shanghai.

Tesla representatives and Shanghai local politicians sign an agreement to build a battery factory on Easter Sunday. Imago / Ding Ting

Auto experts keep asking themselves how long Tesla will continue to do well in China. The American manufacturer produces more than half of its cars in Shanghai, including for Europe. In China, however, he is now facing such strong competition from domestic e-car manufacturers that he has been fighting for market share there with high price reductions since the beginning of the year. In addition, the conflict between the USA and China is making business uncomfortable, especially for many technology companies.