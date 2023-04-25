Home » New Mercedes E-Class: Selfie with stars
Technology

New Mercedes E-Class: Selfie with stars

by admin
Rdoes the time run so fast? Mercedes-Benz is presenting a new E-Class, and looking at the calendar and looking at the road, the question inevitably arises as to whether the current one is really that old. In any case, the new one will arrive in autumn, initially as a sedan, followed by the station wagon, which is particularly popular in Germany, at the turn of the year. The Stuttgart-based company will initially supply four and later six-cylinder engines, petrol and diesel, generally with mild hybrids, as well as plug-in hybrids with petrol and diesel engines. There should therefore be something for everyone, the variety is remarkable.

Holger Appel

Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

At market launch, the range extends from the 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 197 hp to the plug-in with a system output of 380 hp. All-wheel drive can be ordered. They all reach a top speed of at least 230 km/h, the standard acceleration is between 5.3 and 7.8 seconds. The plug-in hybrids have electric ranges of 95 to 118 kilometers according to the standard, in reality this should be 80 to 100 kilometers. For classification: The all-electric EQE is on a different platform and continues to drive as usual, the new E-Class uses the basis on which the fresh C-Class and GLC are also built.

The E-Class is 4.95 meters long and is stockier because the track has been widened at the front and rear. A long version will be available in China. Rear-axle steering is available as an option, with a 4.5-degree angle for better manoeuvrability. Assisted parking and driving works up to a certain degree and speed, in technical terms we are talking about Level 2 plus. So even the latest model is a long way from the idea of ​​fully automatic locomotion, fortunately it’s a car again, not a subway.

Animated stars as a rear light

A few sharp edges have moved into the line, which is dominated by large surfaces and the long hood; the appearance is intended to unite elegance, status and sportiness. The headlights are more closely interwoven with the grille, which in turn is now backlit, becoming a fashion across the industry. The more classic versions have a star on the hood, the more dynamically oriented ones come with a plaque. Animated stars always appear at the rear as taillights. In the trunk, the previously disruptive step in the plug-in hybrid has been removed and holds up to 540 liters. Who really wants to load, of course, waits for the station wagon.

According to their own statements, the developers attached great importance to even more comfort, noise insulation and driving precision, which should be particularly evident in the response of the steering. The E-Class was initially shown statically, we will report after the first test drive in the summer. The drag coefficient shows what is now possible in the wind tunnel, namely 0.23. This is achieved, among other things, with door handles that are flush on the outside; if you don’t like them, you can order traditional handles.

