New Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 from $8,688

New Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 from $8,688

In 2012, Microsoft launched the first Surface series laptops, which combined the intuitive operation of a tablet computer with the practical convenience of a traditional computer, bringing important changes to the Windows PC computer market. Later, Microsoft continued to innovate and launch the Surface Laptop series, including the more powerful Surface Laptop series, and the Surface Studio for the needs of the multimedia production and design industries, making Surface the choice of business people. The new Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, With the latest 12th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, the performance is further improved. In addition, Surface Pro 9 also provides a version using Microsoft SQ3 processor to replace 5G mobile network to meet the needs of mobile work.

Surface Pro 9 Assisted Dolby Vision IQ + Dolby Atmos

This year’s Surface Pro 9 features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touch screen that provides 2880×1920 resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Intel version also supports automatic color management and Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound.

As a Surface tablet, Surface Pro 9 will of course support the ultra-thin stylus 2, which can be used as a laptop with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, and the stylus can be stored in the groove of the keyboard for wireless charging. In terms of battery life, the Intel version is 15.5 hours. The current-generation Surface Pro 9 offers two USB 4.0 / Thunderbolt 4 ports, supporting the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity.

The Surface Pro 9 will be officially released in Hong Kong on November 8. The home version is priced from HK$8,688. With the purchase of the Surface Pro 9 Intel Edition 16GB or above, a Surface Pro Type Cover (valued at $1,088) will be offered as a gift.

Performance First Surface Laptop 5

Surface Laptop 5 is available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, with screen resolutions of 2256 x 1504 (13.5 inches) and 2496 x 1664 (15 inches), respectively, with a 3:2 ratio, suitable for document viewing and comparison. Supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos 3D spatial audio technology.

The new machine uses the latest 12th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, provides a USB 4.0 / Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and a USB-A 3.1, supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connect. Surface Laptop 5 starts at $8,488, now get Surface Arc Mouse and 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription plan ($1,089 value) with the purchase of Surface Laptop 5 (except 13.5” 256GB)

