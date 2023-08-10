New mobile phone manufacturer achieves tremendous success

Despite losses, Samsung remains number 1. (Image source: GIGA)

The ranking in the smartphone market has been the same for years: Samsung is at the top, followed by Apple. Xiaomi secures the bronze medal. However, an aspiring newcomer throws this order into shambles. The mobile phone manufacturer is hardly known in Germany.

For smartphone makers, the second quarter of 2023 was one to forget. Mobile phone sales worldwide fell by 10 percent. From Apple to Samsung to Xiaomi, all well-known manufacturers had to struggle with a minus. Notable exception: Transsion.

Transition is the 5th largest smartphone manufacturer in the world

The Chinese manufacturer has shown strong growth and lies with one global market share of 9 percent only just behind Oppo with 10 percent (source: Canalys). The whopping increase of 22 percent compared to the same period last year ensured entry into the top 5. In the second quarter of 2023, Transition was the fifth largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

Most Germans will not be familiar with Transition. The manufacturer with the marks Tecno, Itel oder Infinix sells millions of Android smartphones and is particularly strong in Africa and the Middle East – exactly where Apple is weak and faces a major problem in the medium term.

If Transition manages to continue its rapid growth, Sooner or later Xiaomi will also have to think about it. Only 4 percent separated Transsion and Xiaomi in Q2/2023.

next Victims of Transitions growth trajectory but more likely Oppo be. Like other manufacturers from the BBK Group, Oppo has to say goodbye to Germany, for example. The effects of the withdrawal are expected to have a full impact on global market shares in the third quarter of 2023.

Samsung remains number 1

Despite heavy losses, Samsung remains the global number 1 in the smartphone market in the second quarter of 2023. The South Koreans secure a 21 percent market share. With 17 percent, Apple takes second place. The US company is due to present the iPhone 15 in a few weeks. Traditionally, Apple then climbs steeply again in the market segments.

