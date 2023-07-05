New Narnia movies in the making!

Two new films are in planning, publication directly with the streaming service.

Image: Walden Media

Narnia fans have had to wait a long time, but now it’s official: there will be a reunion with the world behind the closet. According to a report by The New Yorker Director Greta Gerwig is said to have a deal with Netflix and at least film two Narnia movies for the streaming giant. So it may well be that after two successful films, a third episode will appear.

Of course, Gerwig is no stranger to anyone: with her self-written film Lady Bird She was nominated for two Oscars in 2018. In just a few weeks you can get an impression of their skills again. She is also directing the upcoming Barbie movie, which hits theaters July 20.

The film series based on the works of CS Lewis was silent for a whole 13 years. The last part so far The Journey of the Dawn Treader ran in cinemas in 2010. Overall, the series was able to record considerable financial success and will certainly be fondly remembered by one or the other. However, the cast of the original trilogy will probably not be expected. The protagonists were all children back then and have since outgrown their roles. That doesn’t mean they can’t appear in the films, but the lead roles will most certainly be recast.

When are the movies coming?

Unfortunately, apart from the fact that the films are coming, we know next to nothing. Since an official announcement is also still pending, it can be expected that the planning is still at a very early stage. Gerwig probably also has a lot to do with the promotion of the Barbie film at the moment. So it will be a while before we get any new information, but the main thing is: new Narnia movies are coming!

Source: New Yorker

