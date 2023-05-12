New Nintendo Switch: When is the Nintendo Switch Pro coming?

PR/Business Insider

Fans have been waiting for the announcement of the Switch Pro for a long time. In October 2021, the Switch OLED was launched instead. The hope for a Pro version ebbed away.

However, various leaks still point to a new switch – be it the Switch Pro or the Nintendo Switch 2.

However, opinions differ widely on a possible release date. However, we do not expect a release before 2024.

After months of fans waiting for the Switch Pro, the disappointment was great when Nintendo announced only one update in July 2021. Instead of the Pro version, the Switch OLED was launched. Now, however, hope for a Switch Pro or a Nintendo Switch 2 is burgeoning again in the gaming community. One of the reasons: A document censored by the British competition authority.

Censored document: Specific reference to a new switch

The US magazine “Ars Technica” has reported on a PDF document from the British competition authority (CMA) that is related to the planned deal between Microsoft and Activision. This involves Nintendo services that could potentially compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. What does this have to do with a new Nintendo Switch? One line states that Nintendo Switch Online services are only available on Nintendo Switch and XXX.

Nintendo’s online services can currently only be used on the switch, so the censored position after the “and” strongly indicates a new device. It is unclear whether this is a Nintendo Switch 2, a Nintendo Switch Pro or “just” the option to use the Nintendo services on smartphones. Either way: It is very likely that we will see something new on the Switch front!

NVIDIA Source Code Leaked: What Does the Information Mean?

The British document is not the only reference to a new Nintendo Switch. NVIDIA, one of the largest developers of graphics processors and chipsets for computers, servers and game consoles, fell victim to a cyber attack at the end of February 2022, as reported by The Telegraph, among others. “TechPowerUp” then published a list of the leaked files. This includes a code that could not only point to a new Nintendo console, but specifically to a successor to the Switch. So what does this code say? There is an NVN2 folder in the file which appears to contain an NVNDLSS driver. What is known is that the term “NVN” refers to the switch. The Switch Pro with 4K maybe?

However, nothing more can be gleaned from the code. While some believe that this is hard evidence for a Switch Pro launch, it remains pure speculation so far. The leak is not official information from Nintendo. The switch maker has not commented on the rumors in any way.

More rumors pointing to a Nintendo Switch Pro release soon

Some insiders actually assumed that a Nintendo Switch Pro should appear in 2022. Back then, “Bloomberg” reported at the end of September 2021 that at least eleven developer studios had received hardware kits from Nintendo to develop games for a 4K-capable switch. However, the continuing shortage of semiconductors may be to blame for the fact that the release had to be postponed. That would also explain Nintendo’s continued silence about a Switch Pro. In fact, Nintendo even took some videos of the OLED version offline. This is common practice with new announcements, so that the most recent video always appears at the top on YouTube and Co. when users search for it.

Game developers are already preparing for 4K switch

As reported by “Giga” based on a Japanese job posting published on September 19, 2022 and taken offline on December 11, 2022, the developers of “Pokémon” have recruited their team to prepare for the next hardware release. to prepare generations. They were looking for people to create the game characters – possibly to support 4K resolution. While that’s not a direct indication of a new console, it does confirm the September 2021 report from Bloomberg that game developers already have information about a 4K-capable Switch.

Will the new switch not come until 2024 – or even later?

Of course, there are no confirmed details on the timeline for the new Switch yet. According to Andy Robinson from “Video Games breaking latest news”, who has a report by specialist Piers Harding-Rolls from market research company Ampere Analysis, a new switch console is still a long way off. Harding-Rolls assumes that a successor can be expected in 2024 at the earliest. This forecast is based on the current sales figures for the Switch and Nintendo’s sales strategy. By then, the console is said to have sold 146 million units and still have a real chance of beating the Playstation 2 for the title of the best-selling console. The PS2 has been sold 158 million times so far.

A statement from Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa could also be an indication of the schedule for the new Nintendo Switch. He announced that no new switch was planned at least until March 31, 2023 from a financial point of view. However, these plans are only valid for one year – from April 2024 everything is open. In addition, the Nintendo boss announced in early 2021 that the Switch was about halfway through its lifespan. At that time the console was five years old. As a reminder, the Nintendo Switch was released in Europe in March 2017. As a result, it could even take much longer for the successor to come onto the market – until 2027 to be precise.

Do we already know which chip will work in the Nintendo Switch Pro?

In September 2022, rumors about the Switch Pro surfaced again – and once again NVIDIA is the focus. An employee of the software development company had published new information about the Nintendo Switch Pro. He confirmed the existence of an ARM chip called “Tegra T239” in the Linux kernel. The name matches an earlier report by leaker kopite7kimi, known for its industry contacts. This revealed already in June 2021 on Twitterthat Nintendo wants to use exactly this chip for the Switch successor.

What could the new chip mean for the Switch Pro?

The chip will use a CPU with eight cores. For comparison: The Tegra X1, which is installed in the current switch, only has four cores. In addition, the Cortex-A78C/A78 cores are to be used in the new model, which are significantly more energy-efficient and powerful.

Also conceivable would be the support of Nvidia’s machine learning-based upscaling technology DLSS. With this, an image calculated in a lower resolution, for example 1080p, could be upscaled to higher resolutions like 4K become. This possibility is actually made for a Switch successor! Because even in the dock, the console can currently only output a maximum of 1080p. So if the Nintendo Switch Pro is compatible with old Switch games, it would be possible for the games to be optionally upscaled to 4K.

