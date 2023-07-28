New Observations by Solar Orbiter Shed Light on Sun’s Mysterious Heating Process

New Observations by Solar Orbiter May Solve Mystery of Sun’s Temperature Discrepancy

Scientists have long been perplexed by the fact that the sun’s surface temperature is a relatively modest 6,000 degrees Celsius, while its outer atmosphere, known as the corona, reaches temperatures as high as 1 million degrees Celsius. However, recent observations by the Solar Orbiter (SolO), a satellite launched by the European Space Agency, may finally shed light on this mysterious heating.

The Solar Orbiter was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in February 2020 and has since made significant scientific achievements. These include capturing super-large prominence eruptions, receiving coronal mass bombardments from the sun, and taking clear photos of Mercury transits that highlight the difference in size between the two bodies.

For decades, scientists have been grappling with the question of why the sun’s corona is so much hotter than its surface. Recently, the spacecraft’s “EUV full-Sun and high-resolution Imager (EUI)” captured images showing small-scale magnetic waves rotating and moving rapidly on the surface of the sun. It is believed that these waves, which have multiple energy levels, might explain the mechanism behind the coronal heating.

Previous discoveries of slower magnetic waves did not provide enough energy to account for the extreme temperature difference between the sun’s surface and the corona. However, the latest findings suggest that magnetic waves could hold the key to understanding this phenomenon.

The team of scientists involved in the Solar Orbiter mission will dedicate additional time to studying these newly discovered magnetic waves. A paper detailing their findings has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

This breakthrough has major implications for our understanding of the sun and its behavior. Solving the mystery behind the sun’s temperature discrepancy could help scientists better predict solar phenomena, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which have the potential to disrupt satellite communications and power grids here on Earth.

The Solar Orbiter mission represents a major step forward in our exploration of the sun and provides valuable insights into the workings of our star. By unraveling its mysteries, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of our solar system and its many phenomena.

