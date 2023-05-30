New on Amazon Prime Video: Movies & Series in June 2023

PR/Business Insider

In addition to free delivery, music, reading and more, Amazon Prime* is particularly convincing with the Amazon Prime Video* service.

There you will find films and series for every taste.

We have created a list showing you what new content awaits you in June 2023.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

With Amazon Prime Video* you have access to films and series from a wide variety of genres. It doesn’t matter whether you prefer horror, romance, action, suspense or comedy – everyone gets their money’s worth. Here you can find out what’s new in June 2023.

Which films and series you can find on Amazon Prime Videon can

As an Amazon Prime* member, you get access to the Prime Video* streaming platform, where you can stream over 13,000 films and series episodes. There is also paid content that you can rent or buy in the store (e.g. the new season of your favorite series). At Amazon Prime Video you can expect some Amazon Originals, such as “The Man in the High Castle”, “Jack Ryan”, “Beat”, “Good Omens”, “Fleabag” or “Carnival Row” and exclusive series such as “American Gods”. , “Mr. Robot” and “Lucifer”. You can of course view the content online, or download it and watch it on the go. Since 2017, in addition to the “normal” films and series, there have also been Amazon Channels to discover. You can book these monthly and enjoy productions like “Killing Eve” or “The Act”.

read too These Amazon Prime Video Channels offer additional films, series and sports – and you can test most of them for free

How much does Amazon Prime Video cost?

For an Amazon Prime* membership you pay 89.00 euros per year. That’s the equivalent of 7.42 euros per month. Of course you can also get a monthly subscription, but that costs 8.99 euros per month. But you can also cancel it every month. If you are not yet sure whether Amazon Prime is right for you, you can try the service free of charge for 30 days. You can cancel your membership at any time during this test phase and continue to use the offers until the end of the trial period.

Students enjoy Amazon Prime for six months free of charge. The subscription includes the use of Amazon Prime Video*, Prime Reading and premium shipping of ordered items. After the trial period, you only pay half of the regular price, i.e. only 4.49 euros per month. This offer also applies to trainees!

Amazon Freevee: Amazon’s free streaming service

In the summer of 2022, another streaming service from Amazon came onto the market in Germany: Amazon Freevee*. This gives you access to a premium selection of films and series. This includes originals produced especially for Freevee as well as a broad catalog of popular films and series. The difference to Prime Video: Freevee is financed by advertising and is therefore completely free for users. You can find all information about the service here:

read too At the start of Freevee: Everything you should know about Amazon’s free streaming service

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2023?

In June 2023 you can expect some exciting films and series on Amazon Prime Video.* You can find them under the heading “recently added” and in our list. We have marked our highlights in bold so that you don’t miss anything!

read too Avatar: The Way of Water and More: These New Movies and Series Coming to Disney Plus in June 2023

New to Prime Video in the first week of June

“James Bond 007: No Time To Die”

„Medellin”

„The Majestic”

“Ray Donovan”, Season 6

„The Knight In The Arena”, Staffel 1

“Deadloch”, Season 1

„With Love”, Staffel 2

„Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets”

The week of June 5, 2023, this content is coming to Prime Video

„24 Hours To Live“

“In A Country That No Longer Exists”

“The spoken word is valid”

„Disconnect“

“Culpa Mia – My fault”

„Creed III“

“The Kangaroo Chronicles”

“Bigfoot Junior – A Beastly Crazy Family Trip”

„Joko Winterscheidt presents: The World’s Most Dangerous Show”

„The Lake“, Staffel 2

Here’s what to expect the week of June 12, 2023

„SAS: Red Notice”

„Dear Evan Hansen”

“Stillwater – Against All Suspicion”

„Let Him Go“

„Dead For A Dollar”

“The Girl from the Water”

„Unlocked”

„Veronica Mars”

„Lewandowski – The Unknown”

„The Grand Tour: Eurocrash“

This is new for the week of June 19, 2023

“The first name”

“The Legend of the Tiger’s Nest”

„Hallowen Kills“

„Mr. Right“

„I’m A Virgo“, Staffel 1

„Colin from Accounts“, Staffel 1

Last but not least: The new content in the last week of June

„The Good Neighbor“

“There’s more to come”

„Blueback“

„Calle Y Poche: No Labels“, Staffel 1

„Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan“, Staffel 4

read too “And Just Like That…” and more: You will see these new films and series on Sky in June 2023