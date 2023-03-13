In the Smartphone-Industrie it’s really happening at the moment. Shortly after Xiaomi 13-Reihe became that too neue Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip presented. We’re talking about Foldablesthe existing fold and flip smartphones are large competition could do.

The Manufacturer Oppoalso off Chinaonly follows for a short time Xiaomi with new smartphones. Few days ago were first information officially published. In this post we have Main summarized for you.

Exciting equipment

The great Display of the N2 flip measures in the Diagonal 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) and that on the outside of the cell phone 3.26 inches (8.28 cm). The former should have one Brightness of 1600 nits to reach. It is a LTPO-AMOLED-Panel with 120 Hz. The Oppo N2 has one 7.1 inch (18.03 cm) diagonal and his Outer screen 5.54 inches (14.07 cm).

For people who like drawwould be that Find 2 probably more interesting: you can get one for it Rigid use – the so-called Oppo Pen – that about 4000 different pressure levels should be able to.

For Photo Enthusiasts is more like that Flip-Version more appropriate, because there is one Hasselblad-Camera installed. She has one 50 megapixel main cameraone 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera as well as one 32-Megapixel-Selfie-Camera.

The battery pack of the flip should be one Capacity of 4300mAh have and with up to 44 Watt can be loaded. The Oppo N2 comes with one Battery capacity of 4520 mAh and can with up to 67 Watt Loading.

Prices and Availability

Whether and when the two models are in Europa will be for sale is not yet known. Die Prices But you already know: That Oppo Find N2 supposed to be in the version with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of internal memory around 1080 euros cost, the version with 16 GB memory around 1215 euros. The right one Oppo Pen would be for that. 80 euros to acquire.

The flip model is round 200 euros cheaper and is said to have 8GB of memory a little over 800 euros cost, with 16 GB not quite 950 euros.

