Home » New over-the-air update improves Apple CarPlay experience in Volvo cars – CarStuff
Technology

New over-the-air update improves Apple CarPlay experience in Volvo cars – CarStuff

by admin
New over-the-air update improves Apple CarPlay experience in Volvo cars – CarStuff

The latest over-the-air update to Volvo cars around the world with Google built in will make the infotainment system even better for Apple CarPlay users. The most notable improvement in this update is the availability of Apple Maps and other supported navigation apps in the driving instrumentation behind the steering wheel.

313035_Volvo_V90_Hang_up_on_centre_display_with_Apple_CarPlay.jpg

The Dashboard Display can now also display call information. You can use the buttons on the steering wheel to answer, reject and hang up the call, and display it on the central screen, you can hang up or mute the call directly. The CarPlay item on the center display can now also display media information. Improved media interaction makes it easier for users to play, pause or skip between songs.

Since Volvo started rolling out over-the-air software updates, Volvo has also been able to increase the number of customer cars, cementing Volvo’s position as one of the industry leaders in remotely updating car software. Volvo’s previous updates have brought the total number of over-the-air updates past the one million mark, and this update alone will be sent to a record number of more than 650,000 Volvos worldwide.

The update also brings a bunch of changes that improve the experience for all drivers. From now on, you can use the steering wheel buttons to toggle between driver assistance support features and choose whether the mirrors fold when the doors are locked. Other changes include minor engine tuning optimizations and bug fixes (availability of features and services mentioned above may vary by market).

See also  Car assistance systems: cheeky know-it-alls in the service of safety

313121_Volvo_C40_Recharge_-_Incoming_call_on_driver_display_with_Apple_CarPlay.jpg

313122_Volvo_C40_Recharge_-_Navigation_on_driver_display_with_Apple_CarPlay.jpg

313123_Volvo_C40_Recharge_-_Ongoing_call_on_driver_display_with_Apple_CarPlay.jpg

313124_Volvo_XC40_Recharge_-_Incoming_call_on_driver_display_and_centre_display.jpg

313125_Volvo_XC40_Recharge_-_Ongoing_call_on_driver_display_and_centre_display.jpg

You may also like

Meta plays on time and anticipates Apple’s new...

Check out the free PS games for June

Lighting specialist Airam releases new version of classic...

Turboprop Dornier 228 flies again

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with...

Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Cologne: job fairs for IT and...

From Mamma di Merda to Mamma di Meta:...

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with...

Comelit fills the skills gap by putting people...

From Mamma di Merda to Mamma di Meta:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy