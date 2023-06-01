New over-the-air update improves Apple CarPlay experience in Volvo cars – CarStuff

The latest over-the-air update to Volvo cars around the world with Google built in will make the infotainment system even better for Apple CarPlay users. The most notable improvement in this update is the availability of Apple Maps and other supported navigation apps in the driving instrumentation behind the steering wheel.

The Dashboard Display can now also display call information. You can use the buttons on the steering wheel to answer, reject and hang up the call, and display it on the central screen, you can hang up or mute the call directly. The CarPlay item on the center display can now also display media information. Improved media interaction makes it easier for users to play, pause or skip between songs.

Since Volvo started rolling out over-the-air software updates, Volvo has also been able to increase the number of customer cars, cementing Volvo’s position as one of the industry leaders in remotely updating car software. Volvo’s previous updates have brought the total number of over-the-air updates past the one million mark, and this update alone will be sent to a record number of more than 650,000 Volvos worldwide.

The update also brings a bunch of changes that improve the experience for all drivers. From now on, you can use the steering wheel buttons to toggle between driver assistance support features and choose whether the mirrors fold when the doors are locked. Other changes include minor engine tuning optimizations and bug fixes (availability of features and services mentioned above may vary by market).