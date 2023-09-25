New paid software “Connect” is intended to orchestrate energy devices

At first glance, they are online retailers who sell their customers solar panels, wall boxes, heat pumps or electricity storage devices – but at second glance you see that they are penetrating ever deeper into the energy management of a household or company headquarters want. And similar to its competitors from Germany, the Austrian scale-up neoom not only has its own box called BEAAM as a hardware interface between the different energy devices, but also its own software.

This is called “Connect” and from now on serves as a digital interface for live data from photovoltaic systems, electricity storage systems, charging stations, heat pumps and other energy systems. And not only that, the software should also orchestrate the many devices with each other so that electricity can be generated or consumed as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.

“With neoom Connect, we simplify the networking and management of energy systems in your home and get the best out of a heat pump. “Customers can easily control the electricity produced and consumed by their systems via a central app, instead of having to laboriously monitor each system individually,” says Walter Kreisel, CEO and founder of neoom. “In this way, we create optimal economic benefit for homeowners who can always supply their energy storage, heat pumps and electric cars with their own energy when it is cheapest.”

Enpal & 1Komma5° are developing into new types of solar power traders

From 5 euros per month

The software not only works with the hardware you bought from neoom, but should also be able to understand devices from dozens of other manufacturers. Connect then acts as a kind of conductor in the electricity household: You should be able to define the order in which devices are charged or operated by setting priorities – for example, you can determine when the electric car should have a full battery. The Connect software can be used after a 3-month free trial period starting at 5 euros/month. Depending on the number of non-neoom devices (more relevant for larger companies), individual prices are also made.

There is a reason why young energy companies want to be energy managers with hardware and software deep into households and companies: hardware such as PV systems or heat pumps can be sold to a customer once and they will then (optimally) run for the next 20, 25 years. But in order to be able to make recurring sales and retain customers in the long term, the topic of energy management is particularly suitable – monthly fees for hardware and software can be charged here.

1Komma5° and Enpal in Germany, not unlike the Austrians neoom, have also placed such offers on the market. At 1Komma5° the energy management system is called “Heartbeat”, and Enpal also has intelligent control of power flows via app.

