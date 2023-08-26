New platform to drive development of CO2-binding batteries

Batteries are of great importance for the mobility transition and can indirectly contribute to a strong reduction in CO2 emissions. But they can also fight the climate-damaging greenhouse gas directly. Lithium CO2 (Li-CO2) batteries can also bind emissions. A new platform from the University of Surrey, Imperial College London and the University of Peking has now developed a new platform that should accelerate the development of catalysts for these energy storage devices.

The platform aims to bring efficient and cheap energy storage that can capture CO2 emissions within reach, according to Science Daily. According to the researchers, the methods for the catalysts of lithium-CO2 batteries are currently still relatively slow and inefficient. In the study, the researchers used a specially developed tool to test materials such as platinum, gold, silver, copper, iron and nickel and see whether they could be used in the development of high-performance Li-CO2 batteries.

“We have developed a state-of-the-art electrochemical lab-on-a-chip test platform that can perform multiple tasks simultaneously. It helps to evaluate electrocatalysts, optimize operating conditions and study CO2 conversion in high-performance lithium CO2 batteries. This new method is cheaper, more efficient and more controllable than traditional methods to produce these materials,” said Kai Yang, co-leader of the project and lecturer at the University of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute.

Batteries should store energy and bind CO2

Lithium CO2 batteries are considered to be a promising new type of battery that works by combining lithium and carbon dioxide. Not only do they store energy, they also offer a way to capture CO2, which could make a double contribution to the fight against climate change. The new tool is expected to enable rapid screening of catalysts, study of reaction mechanisms and practical applications ranging from nanoscience to cutting-edge carbon removal technologies.

“It is crucial that we develop new technologies with negative emissions. Our lab-on-a-chip platform will play a crucial role in realizing this goal. It can also be applied to other systems such as metal-air batteries, fuel cells and photo-electrochemical cells,” says Yunlong Zhao Senior Lecturer at Imperial College London.