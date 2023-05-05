New PlayStation: Insider reveals release schedule

Sony continues to develop its own console. Now an insider has apparently revealed important information about the Japanese manufacturer’s plans. According to them, there are a lot of plans for the PlayStation – and some quite timely.

The Sony PlayStation is one of the most famous and popular consoles in the world. The current model, the PlayStation 5, has been hard to come by, especially during the pandemic. On the one hand, this was due to supply bottlenecks and, on the other hand, to the high demand. Since the console has been on the market since 2020, rumors of a successor are increasing.

Multiple PlayStation models over the next two years

Staying true to tradition, Sony will give us a new PlayStation in both Pro and Lite versions. In addition, Sony seems to be planning its own handheld console called “Q Lite”. Now an insider has published quite extensive information about Sony’s plans. Among other things, it is about the release periods of new PlayStation consoles.

Well-known industry insider Tom Henderson has revealed details about the possible release of the next generation of PlayStation via Insider Gaming. Specifically, his announcement is about the period of the next two years.

This is what Sony’s plans for a new PlayStation look like

According to Henderson, PlayStation fans can look forward to a new model even later this year, and that’s the PlayStation 5 Slim. The slightly cheaper version of the PS5 reportedly comes with a removable disc drive. This could make the basic version of the console even cheaper and only those who want a drive pay more accordingly. Henderson narrows down the release date for the PS5 Slim to September 2023. If so, we could expect an official announcement from Sony soon.

The next new PlayStation in the series would therefore be the handheld console called Q Lite. The rumors about such a model caused some excitement. In fact, it wouldn’t be Sony’s first attempt to position a more flexible console on the market. However, the PS Vita was not a huge success. According to the current state of knowledge, the Q Lite is not a genuine handheld console, but rather an extension of the PS5. The device should probably support remote play and thus enable the streaming of games. According to Henderson, Sony plans to launch between October and December 2023.

On the other hand, we seem to have to wait the longest for what is probably the most eagerly awaited new Sony console, the PlayStation 5 Pro. According to Henderson, a start is not expected until the end of 2024. This also coincides with the previously known rumors within the industry. However, the first developer kits are to be put into circulation in 2023.

Further products

In addition to the three – or two – new PlayStation consoles, Sony apparently has other plans. According to Insider Gaming, the Japanese manufacturer is working on two wireless headphones specifically for the PS5 under the ominous titles “Project Nomad” and “Project Voyager”. Further technical details are not yet known. Both products are expected to be on the market by March 2024.

A new controller with the project name Leonardo has already been officially announced. Above all, this should be barrier-free and enable players with disabilities to easily access the PlayStation