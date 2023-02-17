Pokémon Crimson and Violet have proven to be hugely successful titles, but even with their sales figures breaking franchise records, there are still plenty of people who find the game to be problematic. Namely, their performance.

One hopes that an upcoming update to the game will shed light on patching some of these overall performance issues. Now that we have the patch notes for the February Pokémon Crimson and Violet update, unfortunately we don’t appear to be getting a performance overhaul, but we are getting major bug fixes and some changes to Pokémon boxes.

Some of the more important bug fixes include fixing an issue regarding the game crashing when the player enters a certain location. While this comes at the cost of fewer wild Pokémon and people in a certain area, it’s better to randomly shut down the game at certain points. Characters will also no longer be locked into certain emotes, so you won’t look super happy when your team is wiped out by an Elite Four.

Further updates and fixes are being planned for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you canhereCheck out the full patch notes for Update 1.2.0. Game Freak plans to launch a new version later this month.