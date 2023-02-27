In December 2022, the White Rabbit-R 1 (HAKUTO-R M1) of ispace, a Japanese aerospace start-up company, left the surface of the earth and headed for the moon on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket of the United States. If all goes well, this will become the first civilian probe to complete a soft landing on the moon.

So far, only probes from the United States, the Soviet Union and China have successfully landed on the surface of the moon. During this period, there were many other folk attempts. For example, in 2019, the “Genesis” launched by the Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL unfortunately had an engine failure on the way down and crashed on the surface of the moon.

Baitu-R 1’s journey to the moon lasted 4 to 5 months, and it is estimated to arrive at the moon in April.

In order to reduce fuel consumption, load more scientific instruments and save costs, Baitu-R 1 chose a “detour” to advance to the moon. White Rabbit-R 1 will use the gravitational orbit of the earth and the sun to fly, and will reach a distance of 1.4 million kilometers from the earth at the farthest point, then turn back to the moon, and slowly approach the surface of the moon while orbiting, and finally land softly.

▲ Baitu-R 1 is estimated to arrive at the path map of the moon in April. (Source:ispace）

The moon-earth distance is about 380,000 kilometers. If the direct route is taken, the journey can be completed in about a few days. For example, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will set off in November 2022, and it will take only five days to reach the moon.

This means that if other companies that also have plans to land on the moon start early, they may come later and grab the title of the first private lunar probe. Such as “Intuitive Machines” targeting the Antarctic region and “Atrobotic” exploring the mysterious dome of Gruithuisen Domes.

ispace CEO Hakamada Takeshi once said that the goal of the mission is not to compete for the first place. But to prove that one has the ability and intention to compete, the significance of the “new space” era cannot be underestimated. The moon can be said to be the beachhead for the next space age.

From the earth to the moon, a new battlefield for geopolitical relations is gradually taking shape

In 2017, the United States announced the “Artemis” project to return to the moon and advance to Mars. In addition to its main partners, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA also leads the “Artemis Accords” signed by 23 countries.

This agreement can be said to be the most specific and ambitious international space operation agreement since the Outer Space Treaty in 1967. On the basis of the Outer Space Treaty, a so-called “safe zone” is added to allow countries or companies to conduct research without interference.

As early as 2004, China launched the lunar exploration project, and has successively accomplished several milestone goals, including becoming the third country in history to send a probe to the moon, and becoming the first country to land on the far side of the moon (commonly known as ” The Dark Side of the Moon”).

Lei Qian, a former legislator who has long been concerned about China‘s space development, specifically pointed out that the safe landing on the far side of the moon demonstrates that China‘s scientific and technological capabilities have reached a considerable level.

The two space powers of the United States and China also have a plan to send astronauts to the moon and establish a permanent base on the moon, which shows the importance of the “Artemis Agreement”. Different from the 1960s and 1970s, it is quite a real future for countries to compete for resources to reach the moon, but the contradictions on the surface also extend to the universe.

Take Ukraine, which is still under the flames of war, as an example. It is actually one of the signatories of the “Artemis Accords” led by NASA. The hostile countries, Russia and China, announced in 2021 that they will cooperate in the construction of an international lunar research station, which will be located at the south pole of the moon. Antarctica is also one of the places the US team wants to explore. The opposition between the two camps is self-evident.

The moon hides hydrogen energy and nuclear fusion resources

But robbing the South Pole of the moon is not just for sovereignty, because the Antarctic region is believed to contain an important resource: water ice. This can not only be used as drinking water for astronauts, but also has the opportunity to develop hydrogen energy. In addition, some private companies believe that the moon may have resources such as rare earths and metal elements, as well as helium-3 isotopes that are rare on the earth but can be used as nuclear fusion fuels, and may have the potential to become new fuels.

▲ The south pole region of the moon is considered to contain important resources: water ice. (Pexels)

Xu Zhixiang, an assistant researcher at the National Defense Academy, said bluntly that lunar resource wars and even sovereignty disputes are possible. Even though the Outer Space Treaty restricts countries from claiming sovereignty over celestial bodies in outer space, US NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has warned more than once that there is a precedent in the South China Sea, and the possibility of China claiming territory on the moon cannot be ruled out.

Dr. Liao Liwen, a visiting thematic researcher at the University of Ghent in Belgium, who studies space policy and governance, believes that the outer space treaty should contain national sovereignty contests, but allowing private enterprises to develop lunar resources does not directly violate the content of the treaty, so resource war. For private companies involved in space activities, having the right to exploit resources is also an important driving force for profit.

Flying to the universe, the moon is only the first step

In addition to the demonstration of national strength in science and technology and the development of resources, Zhou Ruomin, a policy analyst at the National Defense Academy, pointed out that the moon is the first step in the next stage of human exploration of the universe. On the way to Mars, the moon can be used as a temporary experimental site for human beings, and can also be used as a relay station for space vehicle maintenance and supply.

It can be said that if we first acquire the moon, we will have the opportunity to define the next space age.

In the new space age, space is no longer the exclusive domain of a few major power governments. More and more medium-sized countries and private enterprises are participating in space activities. Space activities have not only become an ally of soft power, but also compete for commercial interests through private rockets and commercial space travel. With the decommissioning of the International Space Station (ISS) imminent, a commercial space station is on the way.

In the foreseeable future, space will be more lively. When countries fly out of the gravity of the earth, whether they can get rid of the tense relationship on the surface together, bridge cooperation in space, or continue the competition on the earth will be the key to this round of the moon landing race.

(This article is reproduced with authorization from Foresight Magazine; source of the first image: NASA)