New Puzzle Action-Adventure Game ‘Fairune: Fragment Isles’ Set to Launch on Steam in 2024

Flyhigh Works, a Japanese game developer, has announced the upcoming launch of a new puzzle action-adventure game titled “Fairune: Fragment Isles/フェアルーンカケラの岛” on Steam in 2024. The game is set to support Traditional Chinese Etc. language family.

“The Island of Feyalune” is a dot-style puzzle action-adventure game created by Skipmore, the studio behind popular games such as “Miko”, “Transiruby”, and “Picontier”. The game’s storyline kicks off with the disappearance of three elves who oversee the world of “Feiyarun”. Players will take on the role of the optimistic girl “Liana” and journey alongside her talking partner “Book of Beginnings”. Their quest involves solving puzzles, uncovering secrets, and searching for the missing fairies in the world of Feyalun.

In addition to more than 30 islands with various puzzles, the game promises a cast of colorful characters and a series of action-packed adventures. Fans of Skipmore’s previous works can look forward to joining Liana’s thrilling adventure.

The release of “Fairune: Fragment Isles/フェアルーンカケラの岛” is highly anticipated among gaming enthusiasts. With its mix of puzzles, adventure, and compelling storyline, it’s sure to attract a wide audience when it arrives on Steam in 2024.

