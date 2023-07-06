New record in the number of financing rounds despite a decrease in the amount of money

In 2021 and the first half of 2022, startups worldwide broke all records in terms of financing. However, rising interest rates, economic uncertainties and high inflation have meanwhile clouded the market environment considerably. In Austria – as in the second half of 2022 – there was also a significant decline in the first six months of 2023. Domestic startups raised 356 million euros here, around 60 percent less than in the first half of 2022 or around 33 percent less than 2021. However, there was a new record in the number of financing rounds. This is the result of the new “Start-up Barometer” from auditor EY.

Gropyus: PropTech raises EUR 100 million – housing giant Vonovia gets involved

“Record hunt” over – but still further rounds of financing

The two major rounds of financing in 2023 by the Austrian-German PropTech Gropyus with around 100 million euros and the logistics scale-up MyFlexBox with around 75 million euros accounted for around half of the total investment capital. The top 5 investments of the year also include the Upper Austrian CleanTech company neoom (EUR 41 million in total), the supply chain specialist Prewave (EUR 18 million) and the cloud software scale-up Tset (EUR 13 million ). The number of financing rounds rose by 15 percent to 91 in the first half of 2023 and thus to a new record for a half-year period in Austria.

“The record hunt for start-up funding is over. If you exclude the two extraordinary years 2021 and 2022 as special effects, there is still a positive development of the domestic ecosystem: In the first six months of 2023 there was almost twice as much money for Austria’s startups as in the best comparison period before the pandemic. It is also particularly pleasing that, despite the difficult framework conditions and reluctance on the part of investor groups, more domestic start-ups were able to collect new investment capital than in any comparable period before. Investments are still being made in Austria’s startups,” says Florian Haas, Head of Start-up at EY Austria.

Salzburg AG startup MyFlexbox collects 75 million euros

Growth startups face “downrounds”.

According to Florian Haas, fast-growing start-ups that were highly rated in the last round of financing are about to go down in the coming months. These are rounds of financing with a lower rating than last time. The focus is currently on bridging financing, where existing groups of investors in particular inject capital. New investments are less in the focus of venture capital companies. This in turn creates more competition for financing between young companies.

The trend towards larger financing rounds in Austria reversed in the first six months of 2023. There were only two rounds of financing with a volume of more than 50 million euros, compared to five in the previous year. There was a significant increase in the early-stage area of ​​up to one million euros, where 55 domestic startups received fresh capital – a quarter more than in the first half of 2022.

neoom expands Series B round by 16 million euros

Sustainability remains in trend

Sustainability remains a particularly big trend in financing rounds. In the first half of 2023 there were ten financing rounds that were related to sustainability. The financing volume increased significantly: In the first half of the year, a total of EUR 58 million was invested in Austrian startups with a focus on sustainability. This corresponds to around 16 percent of the total investment of 356 million euros. In the same period of the previous year, the share was only two percent.

“Sustainability and digitization will be the key issues for all companies in the coming years. Startups can play an essential role here as innovation drivers. According to their own statements, almost a third of start-ups in Austria want to offer solutions for ecological transformation, the fight against climate change, decarbonization or the circular economy. The breeding ground in Austria for green innovation startups is very good. Investor groups will invest much more often and more in this area over the next few years,” explains Haas.

