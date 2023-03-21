Home Technology New requirement for old heating
Technology

New requirement for old heating

by admin
New requirement for old heating

The impending ban on gas and oil heating is causing sleepless nights for many Germans. New subsidies for the installation of heat pumps are planned, but this does not go far enough for certain politicians. They are now demanding a scrappage premium and a climate bonus that will provide financial support for the conversion.

CSU calls for more relief

If the current government’s plan works, the installation of new gas and oil heating systems will be banned from 2024. From 2024, only heat carriers that run on 65 percent renewable energies should be installed. This primarily includes the heat pump. But pellet heating or district heating could also be used. Millions of buildings would therefore have to be converted. Depending on age and condition, this can cost several tens of thousands of euros. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt calls for it more relief there (source: Bild-Zeitung, via MDR).

The politician demands one Climate bonus of 80 percent of the costs, if the old heating is replaced. Also, he wants one scrapping bonus, with which particularly energy-hungry heating systems are additionally promoted. The aim is to convince people to switch to climate-friendly heating instead of forcing them to do so with bans.

In fact, the federal government is planning to revise the subsidies. There should be more relief there, which then geared more towards income for the first time. In this way, people with lower incomes should be relieved more than people with high incomes, who can also afford the conversion themselves. However, the details are not yet known.

See also  The proof: iPhone 14 Plus, the big screen today costs less

What you need to know about the heat pump:

A lot is still up in the air

Not only the ban on gas and oil heating has not yet been decided and is pending, but also the possible relief that awaits you when you replace it. There is already up to 35 percent funding from the state. But that shouldn’t be enough for many who are being forced to convert. So more is needed. And new adversity is already threatening from the EU. There work is being done on a remediation obligation.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

You may also like

March 15, 2023

EnglishA, the web series on understanding how artificial...

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S23+ vs S23 Ultra...

“Diablo IV” Beta experience experience Skills with specialization...

With the ID 2, Volkswagen brings the first...

Pixel 8 series phones are expected to be...

Legion Y900 is Lenovo’s new 14.5-inch large tablet

Data protection for the brain: What to do...

Trust GXT 619 Thorne Sound Bar

HONOR 70 Lite arrives in Italy for €269...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy