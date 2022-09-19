Only 22% of companies are familiar with the term content service, even if within the digitalization process it is the set of solutions that best allows companies to reach their full potential more effectively, structuring the workflow to increase profitability and productivity, as well as optimize resources. A goal that is increasingly within the reach of even SMEs and more than ever necessary to ensure business continuity. According to IDC research experts, employees spend an average of 7.4 hours per week researching internal data and documents, valuable time that could be dedicated to “core” activities.





In addition, a recent survey by Kyocera Document Solutions of over 150 European organizations revealed that 65% of small and medium-sized businesses find it difficult to effectively track, remove and update documents, including employee personal data, sickness records. and absence, information on procurement and purchase, as well as CVs or job application forms. Through the implementation of an Enterprise Content Management solution in the company, on the other hand, various goals are reached, ranging from the optimization and securing of the document workflow, to the reduction of costs related to the management of documents in paper format.





ECM solutions capture, store, analyze and automate business content, deriving new value from data that was previously unstructured and unavailable. L’Enterprise Content Management facilitates the data-driven approach: the availability of huge volumes of data and information in a single system makes the decision-making process more efficient, opening the doors to the optimization and automation of document processes. Since 1934 Kyocera Document Solutions has been supporting technological innovation and helping organizations to drive change towards agile, accessible, safe and sustainable work.





To make the hybrid workspace smarter, Kyocera Document Solutions has developed KCIM – Kyocera Cloud Information Manager, a remote work environment where, thanks to the cloud, all corporate documents can be safely accessed. It is a platform that can be accessed from anywhere, all you need is credentials to enter the encrypted server. Digital documents are easily available, editable and memorable. It is a scalable solution, capable of growing with the company, the number of users and the documents to be managed.





“Our philosophy on content services – explains Simona Galbussera, Marketing Communication Manager of Kyocera Document Solutions Italy – revolves around understanding the real needs of customers. Whether it is their objectives, drivers, problems or processes, developing a deep knowledge of these. need and by introducing effective solutions that deal with managing critical points, content services are a real advantage for any organization of any size, wherever it is on the digital transformation path. “

