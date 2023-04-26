Home » New sedan coming in the fall
New sedan coming in the fall

New sedan coming in the fall


The new E-Class from Mercedes
Image: manufacturer

Mercedes-Benz will launch the new E-Class in autumn. It comes with hybrid combustion engines, interior camera, disco light and a new center. First comes the sedan, followed by the station wagon, which is particularly popular in Germany.

Rdoes the time run so fast? Mercedes-Benz is presenting a new E-Class, and looking at the calendar and looking at the road, the question inevitably arises as to whether the current one is really that old. In any case, the new one will arrive in autumn, initially as a sedan, followed by the station wagon, which is particularly popular in Germany, at the turn of the year. The Stuttgart-based company will initially supply four and later six-cylinder engines, petrol and diesel, generally with mild hybrids, as well as plug-in hybrids with petrol and diesel engines. There should therefore be something for everyone, the variety is remarkable.

Holger Appel

Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

At market launch, the range extends from the 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 197 hp to the plug-in with a system output of 380 hp. All-wheel drive can be ordered. They all reach a top speed of at least 230 km/h, the standard acceleration is between 5.3 and 7.8 seconds. The plug-in hybrids have electric ranges of 95 to 118 kilometers according to the standard, in reality this should be 80 to 100 kilometers. For classification: The all-electric EQE is on a different platform and continues to drive as usual, the new E-Class uses the basis on which the fresh C-Class and GLC are also built.

