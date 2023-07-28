New series and films on Netflix in August 2023

By Marlene Polywka and Rita Deutschbein | Jul 28, 2023 at 7:33 p.m

Netflix brings many new films and series to its program every month. The streaming provider is best known for its own productions. TECHBOOK has the complete list of new products for August and reveals which highlights you shouldn’t miss.

The streaming service Netflix has revealed all the new series and films for August that users can look forward to. As usual, there are many in-house productions, new projects, but also sequels to well-known series and films. TECHBOOK provides an overview of all the innovations and reveals which films and series are particularly worthwhile.

New series coming to Netflix in August

The biggest August highlight at Netflix is ​​certainly the live-action adaptation of the popular anime “One Piece”. The Pirates series follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, who wants to become the pirate king with the help of special powers and a motley crew. Otherwise, it continues with the “Lincoln Lawyer” or the youth series “Heartstopper”. Also worth checking out is the War Sailor mini-series, about two sailors who are in the middle of the Atlantic when World War II breaks out. In addition, Netflix brings a documentary about the sensational trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from last year.

Depp v Heard – ab 16. August

In the spring of 2022, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a real mud fight – in public. The formerly married couple sued each other for defamation. The case attracted worldwide attention, partly because of the celebrity of the two plaintiffs, partly because everything was streamed live. Netflix is ​​now bringing a documentary about the extraordinary process.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable Social Media Ragnarök (Season 3) – Coming August 24th

After a hiatus of more than two years, Norwegian fantasy series Ragnarök returns to Netflix for a third season. Unfortunately, we have to say goodbye to the Nordic teenage gods afterwards. Because the third season will be the finale of the series and will probably bring the fight between gods and giants in our modern world to an exciting conclusion.

One Piece (Staffel 1) – ab 31. August

The anime “One Piece” is one of the most successful and long-lasting in the world. Reason enough for Netflix to secure the popular format and turn it into a live-action series. With his crew, the “Straw Hat Pirates”, Monkey D. Luffy wants to find the eponymous One Piece, a mysterious pirate treasure, and thus become the Pirate King. On the journey in a fictional fantastic world, the group experiences many adventures. Luffy also benefits from his ability as a rubber person.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

New movies coming to Netflix in August

In August, Netflix subscribers can look forward to the new blockbuster “Heart of Stone” with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, among other things. The “Wonder Woman” actress plays a spy who is in a race against time with a female hacker. In addition, a number of new sports documentaries have already been confirmed for August.

Valerian: The City of a Thousand Planets – out August 1st

The action of the sci-fi film with Cara Delavigne is set in the 28th century. The two agents Valerian and Laureline end up in Alpha, the city of a thousand planets. There they stumble upon a secret that could endanger the entire galaxy.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable social networks Heart of Stone – starting August 11th

Gal Gadot stars as a seasoned secret agent in the new Netflix film Heart of Stone. The German actor Matthias Schweighöfer is also part of the party. Rachel Stone (Gadot) and her team are sent on an international case involving a large-scale conspiracy and a gifted hacker.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – ab 13. August

The – recently – penultimate series of the “Mission: Impossible” series comes to Netflix in August. In it, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt has to deal with an unscrupulous arms dealer. And even an ambush from his own ranks makes things difficult for him. The action film comes up with impressive stunts as usual – among other things there is an almost legendary fight scene in a men’s room with Henry Cavill.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These series were new to Netflix in July

Streaming giant Netflix is ​​offering the season finale of fantasy highlight “The Witcher” in July, among other things. Lead actor Henry Cavill is also celebrating his farewell to the series. Otherwise, it continues with “Back to 15”, “The Licoln Lawyer” and “The Tailor”, among others. Sports fans, on the other hand, will get their money’s worth with the new documentary “Quarterback”, which, among other things, accompanies superstar Patrick Mahomes through the past NFL season.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1) – Coming July 6th

After the successful first season, the series “Lincoln Lawyer” returns in July. Here, too, Netflix relies on the tried-and-tested principle of releasing the season in two parts. Following on from the well-known film starring Matthew McConaughey from 2011, it is also based on the novel series by Michael Connelly. At the center of the plot is the successful lawyer Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). He now represents a group of bankrupt homeowners. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Quarterback (Season 1) – Coming July 12

The documentary follows three NFL quarterbacks, the most important player on their team, through the 2022-23 season. With Kirk Cousins ​​and Marcus Mariota, two exciting and contrasting characters are represented. There is also superstar Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who finally crowned the season with their renewed Super Bowl victory – and will play their first game in Germany in 2023!

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Survival of the Thickest (Staffel 1) – ab 13. Juli

A confident young woman wants to help other women feel good about themselves.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The Witcher (Season 3 Part 2) – Coming July 27th

In July, Netflix is ​​coming to an end with one of the streaming service’s biggest fantasy highlights (for now, at least): The Witcher. After the protagonists Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allen) are finally united, they must face another danger. In addition, the political conflict between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms continues to boil over. The third is also the last season in which we will see Henry Cavill as the witch Geralt; in future the role will be played by Liam Hemsworth.

Also interesting: All information about the upcoming third season of “The Witcher”

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These films were new to Netflix in July

Netflix will be colorful again in June. A balanced mix of comedy, action and drama awaits subscribers. Among other things, the second part of “Tyler Rake” with Chris Hemsworth in the leading role appears. Also recommended is “A Beautiful Live” or the anime “Black Cover: Sword of the Wizard King”.

The Out-Laws – ab 7. Juli

As a bank employee, facing bank robbers one day is probably your worst nightmare. Especially when you then realize that it is your own in-laws. This action-comedy stars Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Bird Box Barcelona – ab 14. Jul

This film is a spin-off of 2018’s Bird Box. It centers on a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic environment where sight can be deadly.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – ab 20. Juli

In the sequel to the sci-fi blockbuster starring Tom Hardy, the cynical reporter and the resident alien Venom face a new enemy: Carnage. The Venom spin-off has made its home in the body of psychopath Cletus Kasady (Wood Harrelson).

They Cloned Tyrone – ab 21. Juli

A mismatched trio of drug dealer, pimp and prostitute – played by Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega – uncover a vast conspiracy.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Last chance on Netflix

In addition to the many Netflix innovations in the program, the provider also sells a few films and series every month. Read the linked article to see if there are any titles that you would like to stream beforehand.

The other streaming services also regularly publish new films and series. Read what’s new at Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and Sky.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

