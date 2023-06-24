New series and films on Netflix in July 2023

By Marlene Polywka and Rita Deutschbein | Jun 23, 2023 at 8:12 am

Netflix launches new movies and series every month. The streaming provider is best known for its own productions. You can read about what new content users can look forward to in July at TECHBOOK.

The streaming service Netflix has already revealed some highlights for July that users can look forward to. As usual, there are many in-house productions, new projects, but also sequels to well-known series and films. TECHBOOK gives an overview of the restarts in July and also lists what else is starting in June.

New series coming to Netflix in July

Streaming giant Netflix is ​​offering the season finale of fantasy highlight “The Witcher” in July, among other things. Lead actor Henry Cavill is also celebrating his farewell to the series. Otherwise, it continues with “Back to 15”, “The Licoln Lawyer” and “The Tailor”, among others. Sports fans, on the other hand, will get their money’s worth with the new documentary “Quarterback”, which, among other things, accompanies superstar Patrick Mahomes through the past NFL season.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1) – Coming July 6th

After the successful first season, the series “Lincoln Lawyer” returns in July. Here, too, Netflix relies on the tried-and-tested principle of releasing the season in two parts. Following on from the well-known film starring Matthew McConaughey from 2011, it is also based on the novel series by Michael Connelly. At the center of the plot is the successful lawyer Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). He now represents a group of bankrupt homeowners. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye.

Quarterback (Season 1) – Coming July 12

The documentary follows three NFL quarterbacks, the most important player on their team, through the 2022-23 season. With Kirk Cousins ​​and Marcus Mariota, two exciting and contrasting characters are represented. There is also superstar Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who finally crowned the season with their renewed Super Bowl victory – and will play their first game in Germany in 2023!

Survival of the Thickest (Staffel 1) – ab 13. Juli

A confident young woman wants to help other women feel good about themselves.

The Witcher (Season 3 Part 2) – Coming July 27th

In July, Netflix is ​​coming to an end with one of the streaming service’s biggest fantasy highlights (for now, at least): The Witcher. After the protagonists Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allen) are finally united, they must face another danger. In addition, the political conflict between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms continues to boil over. The third is also the last season in which we will see Henry Cavill as the witch Geralt; in future the role will be played by Liam Hemsworth.

Also interesting: All information about the upcoming third season of “The Witcher”

A Perfect Story – ab 28. Juli

This new miniseries relaunches on Netflix at the end of July. The unlikely duo Margot and David – she is a wealthy hotel heiress, he juggles three low-paying jobs – is confronted with numerous challenges. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that they can help each other.

New movies coming to Netflix in July

July is all about comedy at Netflix. For example, a new action comedy is coming to the platform starring Pierce Brosnan, in which he plays a bank robber – and father-in-law. Subscribers can also look forward to “They Cloned Thyrone” with Jamie Foxx and the German film “Paradise” with Kostja Ullmann and Iris Berben.

The Out-Laws – ab 7. Juli

As a bank employee, facing bank robbers one day is probably your worst nightmare. Especially when you then realize that it is your own in-laws. This action-comedy stars Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

They Cloned Tyrone – ab 21. Juli

A mismatched trio of drug dealer, pimp and prostitute – played by Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega – uncover a vast conspiracy.

These series were new to Netflix in June

In June, Netflix subscribers can again look forward to some series highlights. With “Vortex”, “Scoop” or the K-Drama “Bloodhounds” new series are coming onto the platform. In addition, the mystery highlight “Manifest” ends, as well as Henry Cavill’s role as Geralt in the series “The Witcher”, the third season of which will be released on Netflix in June.

Vortex (Season 1) – Coming June 2nd

In June, Vortex, a French sci-fi series, is coming to Netflix. In it, police officer Ludovic (Tomer Béguin) tries to undo his wife’s death by manipulating time himself.

Manifesto (Season 4 Part 2) – Coming June 2nd

With the second part of the fourth season, the series “Manifest” will probably finally come to an end. Netflix had extended the project due to its enormous success. So we have to say goodbye to the passengers of Flight 828 once and for all. Maybe even in the truest sense of the word, because death is predicted for everyone on board.

Black Mirror (Season 6) – June 15

After almost four years, the dystopian series “Black Mirror” returns to Netflix. With stars like Salma Hayek Pinault and Aaron Paul, the sequel has a prominent cast.

These films were new to Netflix in June

Netflix will be colorful again in June. A balanced mix of comedy, action and drama awaits subscribers. Among other things, the second part of “Tyler Rake” with Chris Hemsworth in the leading role appears. Also recommended is “A Beautiful Live” or the anime “Black Cover: Sword of the Wizard King”.

A Beautiful Life – ab 1. Juni

When a young musician is discovered by an ambitious manager at a party, he gets the chance of a lifetime. In order to use it, he has to convince his new producer and, last but not least, himself of his talent.

Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 – ab 16. Juni

After the success of the first part, the action film “Tyler Rake: Extraction 2” is coming to Netflix in June. Chris Hemsworth stars as a presumed-dead mercenary who returns for a risky mission.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King – ab 16. Juni

Japanese animation film about a magical kingdom. When a boy without magical powers lays claim to the mage throne, he unleashes four exiled kings who seek to destroy the realm.

Take Care of Maya – 19. Juni

New Netflix documentary about Beata and Jack Kowalski’s experiences. When the two bring their daughter to the emergency room with mysterious symptoms, they soon become suspects.

