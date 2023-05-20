New series and films on Netflix in June 2023

Netflix launches new movies and series every month. The streaming provider is best known for its own productions. TECHBOOK reveals what new content users can look forward to in June.

The streaming service Netflix has announced the complete list of all new series and films for May. The highlights for June are already known. As usual, there are many in-house productions, new projects, but also sequels to well-known series and films. Whether thrillers, action or children’s films – there is something for everyone among the Netflix innovations. TECHBOOK gives an overview of the restarts.

New series coming to Netflix in June

In June, Netflix subscribers can again look forward to some series highlights. With “Vortex”, “Scoop” or the K-Drama “Bloodhounds” new series are coming onto the platform. In addition, the mystery highlight “Manifest” ends, as well as Henry Cavill’s role as Geralt in the series “The Witcher”, the third season of which will be released on Netflix in June.

Vortex (Season 1) – Coming June 2nd

In June, Vortex, a French sci-fi series, is coming to Netflix. In it, police officer Ludovic (Tomer Béguin) tries to undo his wife’s death by manipulating time himself.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Manifesto (Season 4 Part 2) – Coming June 2nd

With the second part of the fourth season, the series “Manifest” will probably finally come to an end. Netflix had extended the project due to its enormous success. So we have to say goodbye to the passengers of Flight 828 once and for all. Maybe even in the truest sense of the word, because death is predicted for everyone on board.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The Witcher (Season 3 Part 1) – Coming June 29th

In June, Netflix continues with one of the streaming service’s biggest fantasy highlights: “The Witcher.” After the protagonists Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allen) are finally united, they must face another danger. In addition, the political conflict between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms continues to boil over. The third is also the last season in which we will see Henry Cavill as the witch Geralt; in future the role will be played by Liam Hemsworth.

Also interesting: All information about the upcoming third season of “The Witcher”

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

New movies coming to Netflix in June

In the coming month of June, Netflix will be colorful again. A balanced mix of comedy, action and drama awaits subscribers. Among other things, the second part of “Tyler Rake” with Chris Hemsworth in the leading role appears. Also recommended is “A Beautiful Live” or the anime “Black Cover: Sword of the Wizard King”.

We are the Millers – starting June 1st

Action packed comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. In order to pay off his debts, David has to bring an RV full of marijuana to Mexico. His cover: a vacation with the family. Only he doesn’t have any. Accordingly, he quickly hires a stripper, a cheeky runaway and the neighbors’ son.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 – ab 16. Juni

After the success of the first part, the action film “Tyler Rake: Extraction 2” is coming to Netflix in June. Chris Hemsworth stars as a presumed-dead mercenary who returns for a risky mission.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King – ab 16. Juni

Japanese animation film about a magical kingdom. When a boy with no magical powers lays claim to the mage throne, he unleashes four exiled kings who seek to destroy the kingdom.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

These series were new to Netflix in May

In May, subscribers can look forward to several spin-offs of successful Netflix originals. XO, Kitty is a spin-off from the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy; this time it’s about Lara Jean’s sister Kitty. Many fans should also look forward to “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. The series tells the prequel to the Netflix hit and the love story of Queen Charlotte and King Charles.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Staffel 1) – ab 4. Mai

Queen Charlotte is an important character in the hit series Bridgerton. Not only that her eccentric nature and her feud with Lady Whistledown are an important factor in the plot. Her marriage to King Charles was instrumental in shaping the society we see in Bridgerton. In “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” we now see the love story of the two.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

XO, Kitty (Season 1) – Coming May 18

XO, Kitty, a spin-off of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, will be released on Netflix in May. After being a successful matchmaker with her big sister Lara Jean, she is now moving to her boyfriend in South Korea. There, however, she has to realize that her own relationships are a different story after all.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Fubar (Season 1) – Coming May 25th

When a near-retirement CIA agent uncovers a dark family secret, he must embark on one last mission. The series, which starts on Netflix in May, has a prominent cast with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Staffel 3) – ab 30. Mai

In May, comedy sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns to Netflix for a third season.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

These films were new to Netflix in May

In May, Jennifer Lopez is a big name on the Netflix cast list. The superstar plays a former assassin. The film “Mother’s Day” with Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts also has a top-class cast. But May also has some well-known titles to offer on Netflix. These include the comedy The Kangaroo Chronicles and the horror film A Quiet Place.

The Mother – ab 12. Mai

The action drama starring Jennifer Lopez is about a former killer. In order to protect her daughter, she is forced to become active again.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

A Quiet Place – ab 15. Mai

The world has been invaded by mysterious, seemingly invulnerable creatures that are lured by every little sound. They go in search of the last surviving humans. A close-knit family, isolated from the rest of the world, lives in constant fear of making noises that might attract the aliens.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Blood & Gold – ab 26. Mai

The German action comedy “Blood & Gold” takes place during the last weeks of the Second World War. When the German Heinrich (Robert Maaser) deserts, he runs into a troop of SS men who are looking for Jewish treasure.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Last chance on Netflix

In addition to the many Netflix innovations in the program, the provider also sells a few films and series every month. Read the linked article to see if there are any titles that you would like to stream beforehand.

The other streaming services also regularly publish new films and series. Read what’s new at Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Sky.