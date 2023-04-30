New series and films on Netflix in May 2023

Netflix launches new movies and series every month. The streaming provider is best known for its own productions. TECHBOOK reveals what new content users can look forward to in May.

The streaming service Netflix has announced the complete list of all new series and films for May. As usual, there are many in-house productions, new projects, but also sequels to well-known series and films. Whether thrillers, action or children’s films – there is something for everyone among the Netflix innovations. TECHBOOK gives an overview of the restarts.

New series coming to Netflix in May

In May, subscribers can look forward to several spin-offs of successful Netflix originals. XO, Kitty is a spin-off from the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy; this time it’s about Lara Jean’s sister Kitty. Many fans should also look forward to “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. The series tells the prequel to the Netflix hit and the love story of Queen Charlotte and King Charles.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Staffel 1) – ab 4. Mai

Queen Charlotte is an important character in the hit series Bridgerton. Not only that her eccentric nature and her feud with Lady Whistledown are an important factor in the plot. Her marriage to King Charles was instrumental in shaping the society we see in Bridgerton. In “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” we now see the love story of the two.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

XO, Kitty (Season 1) – Coming May 18

XO, Kitty, a spin-off of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, will be released on Netflix in May. After being a successful matchmaker with her big sister Lara Jean, she is now moving to her boyfriend in South Korea. There, however, she has to realize that her own relationships are a different story after all.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Fubar (Season 1) – Coming May 25th

When a near-retirement CIA agent uncovers a dark family secret, he must embark on one last mission. The series, which starts on Netflix in May, has a prominent cast with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Staffel 3) – ab 30. Mai

In May, comedy sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns to Netflix for a third season.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Also interesting: All information about the upcoming third season of “The Witcher”

New movies coming to Netflix in May

In May, Jennifer Lopez is a big name on the Netflix cast list. The superstar plays a former assassin. The film “Mother’s Day” with Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts also has a top-class cast. But May also has some well-known titles to offer on Netflix. These include the comedy The Kangaroo Chronicles and the horror film A Quiet Place.

The Mother – ab 12. Mai

The action drama starring Jennifer Lopez is about a former killer. In order to protect her daughter, she is forced to become active again.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

A Quiet Place – ab 15. Mai

The world has been invaded by mysterious, seemingly invulnerable creatures that are lured by every little sound. They go in search of the last surviving humans. A close-knit family, isolated from the rest of the world, lives in constant fear of making noises that might attract the aliens.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Blood & Gold – ab 26. Mai

The German action comedy “Blood & Gold” takes place during the last weeks of the Second World War. When the German Heinrich (Robert Maaser) deserts, he runs into a troop of SS men who are looking for Jewish treasure.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

These series were new to Netflix in April

In April we can look forward to many in-house productions again at Netflix. Among other things, the original “Beef” catches the eye, in which a seemingly ordinary everyday argument between two strangers completely escalates. In addition, the series finale of “Always there for you” comes to the streaming platform.

War Sailor – ab 5. April

The Norwegian historical drama “War Sailor” will be released as a mini-series on Netflix in April. It is about two sailors at the time of World War II. When war breaks out, they are on the high seas – a brutal fight for survival begins.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Beef (Season 1) – Coming April 6th

A new series starring popular The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun and actress Ali Wong, known from Netflix and DC among others. The series shows how an ordinary everyday dispute in traffic can escalate.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Queenmaker (Season 1) – from April 14th

Netflix is ​​now the first port of call for K-Dramas in Germany. Also in April, “Queenmaker” will be a new recommended production from South Korea for the streaming service. After a tragic accident, a woman sets out on a vendetta. To do this, she wants to make a committed civil rights lawyer the mayor.

Always There for You (Season 2, Part 2) – from April 27th

Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) are childhood best friends. In the meantime, however, their lives have developed in completely opposite ways. In April, the last part of the 2nd season will be released on Netflix, which will also be the series finale.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Sweet Tooth (Staffel 2) – ab 27. April

In a post-apocalyptic future, a half-human, half-deer boy struggles to survive. He gets help from a reclusive protector.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

These films are coming to Netflix in April

In April, Netflix will be colorful again. When it launched in October 2022, the German thriller comedy “Ach du Scheisse!” surprised the critics very positively. In addition, the popular historical series “The Last Kingdom” is getting a cinematic sequel.

Oh shit! – From April 1st

In this German thriller comedy, the title says it all. When Frank wakes up, he finds himself impaled on a metal pole in an overturned dixi toilet. And as if that weren’t enough, the area is also to be blown up over a large area – you can say “Oh shit” from time to time. Oh yes, Micaela Schäfer also dances around somewhere in the film.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Hunger – from April 6th

In this Thai film, a young chef from Bangkok not only faces a new job, but also the whims of her celebrity boss.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Aaahh Belinda – ab 7. April

Remake of the 1986 hit film of the same name. A young actress finds herself in the world of the role she played in a commercial.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die – ab 14. April

Actually, the series “The Last Kingdom” is over. A final film will be released on Netflix in April. After the death of King Edmund, chaos and violence erupts in the land. Uhtred and his friends must once again stick together.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Last chance on Netflix

In addition to the many Netflix innovations in the program, the provider also sells a few films and series every month. Read the linked article to see if there are any titles that you would like to stream beforehand.

The other streaming services also regularly publish new films and series. Read what’s new at Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Sky.