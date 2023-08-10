New series and films on Netflix in September 2023

By Marlene Polywka and Rita Deutschbein | Aug 9, 2023 2:12 p.m

Netflix brings many new films and series to its program every month. The streaming provider is best known for its own productions. TECHBOOK already has a list of planned highlights for September and also reveals what not to miss for the rest of August

The Netflix streaming service has a number of new series and films on offer in August. In addition, the streaming service has already revealed some highlights for the coming month of September. As usual, there are many in-house productions, new projects, but also sequels to well-known series and films. TECHBOOK provides an overview of all the innovations and reveals which films and series are particularly worthwhile for subscribers.

New series coming to Netflix in September

While the list of what’s new at Netflix for September is sure to get longer, there are already a few shows announced that should definitely be on your radar! Among other things, one of the most successful series of the streaming service is celebrating its farewell: “Sex Education“. The series manages like no other to work through the turmoil of teenage life in an amusing and yet profound way. It is also coming to an end with the animated series “Disenchantment‘, which Netflix is ​​finally canceling after five seasons. In September, fans of Asian series in particular can look forward to it! Projects like the reality format “Is She the Wolf?“ from Japan or the time travel drama “A Time Called You’ from South Korea look extremely promising. With “Castlevania: Nocturne“, one of the streaming service’s most successful animes is also given a spin-off.

TECHBOOK also lists all streaming service highlights of the current month!

Disenchantment (Season 5) – Coming September 1st

In September we finally have to say goodbye to Princess Bean, Elfo and Co. The slightly unconventional animated series from “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is celebrating its conclusion on Netflix – in all likelihood with a bang. The battle for Dreamland has not yet been decided. Can Bean defeat Queen Dagmar at great sacrifice?

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable Social Networking Virgin River (Season 5) – out September 7th

Even after four seasons, “Virgin River” still enjoys great popularity on Netflix. Because of this – and because of Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) pregnancy – it was clear early on that there would be a sequel. What’s next for Mel and Jack? Will a wedding take place as planned? And how is Mel’s high-risk pregnancy progressing?

A Time Called You (Staffel 1, Miniserie) – ab 8. September

Romantic K-drama about time travel. One year after his death, Jung-hee (Jeon Yeo-been) is still mourning her boyfriend Yeon-jun (Ahn Hyo-seop). Inexplicably, however, she wakes up one day in the body of 18-year-old Min-ju – in 1998. When a young man who looks confusingly like her deceased boyfriend appears, the chaos is complete.

Sex Education (Season 4) – Coming September 21

“Sex Education” is also entering its final season. It promises a good portion of humor and drama. After Moordale High closed, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and company have to adjust to a new school. And Maeve (Emma Mackey) also has to face new challenges in the USA.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable Social Media Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) – Coming September 28th

With “Castlevania” Netflix was able to celebrate a great anime success. The series consists of four seasons and is based on the successful video game series of the same name. With “Vastelvanie: Nocturne” comes a spin-off in September. This time it’s about another representative of the notorious Belmont family. During the French Revolution, he must join forces with a group of vampire hunters and magicians to prevent the apocalypse.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

New movies coming to Netflix in September

There are already some Netflix originals on the list of new releases for September. Of particular note are the Danish costume drama Ehrengard: The Story of Seduction or the crime thriller Street Flow 2, the sequel to the successful 2019 film. We can also see Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez in the family-friendly action -Watch the comedy Spy Kids: Armageddon.

Ehrengard: The Story of a Seduction – out September 14th

Opulently staged Danish comedy about a self-proclaimed love expert who wants to teach a prince the art of seduction. All sorts of intrigues await him at the royal court.

Street Flow 2 – ab 27. September

Two years after his near-death experience, Demba attempts to transform his life forever while trying to resist the desire for revenge. His brothers are also battling their inner demons; With Noumouké caught between rival gangs, Soulaymaan must decide whether to abandon his beliefs for a career as a lawyer.

These series were new to Netflix in August

The biggest August highlight at Netflix is ​​certainly the live-action adaptation of the popular anime “One Piece”. The Pirates series follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, who wants to become the pirate king with the help of special powers and a motley crew. Otherwise, it continues with the “Lincoln Lawyer” or the youth series “Heartstopper”. Also worth checking out is the War Sailor mini-series, about two sailors who are in the middle of the Atlantic when World War II breaks out. In addition, Netflix brings a documentary about the sensational trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from last year.

Depp v Heard – ab 16. August

In the spring of 2022, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a real mud fight – in public. The formerly married couple sued each other for defamation. The case attracted worldwide attention, partly because of the celebrity of the two plaintiffs, partly because everything was streamed live. Netflix is ​​now bringing a documentary about the extraordinary process.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable Social Media Ragnarök (Season 3) – Coming August 24th

After a hiatus of more than two years, Norwegian fantasy series Ragnarök returns to Netflix for a third season. Unfortunately, we have to say goodbye to the Nordic teenage gods afterwards. Because the third season will be the finale of the series and will probably bring the fight between gods and giants in our modern world to an exciting conclusion.

One Piece (Staffel 1) – ab 31. August

The anime “One Piece” is one of the most successful and long-lasting in the world. Reason enough for Netflix to secure the popular format and turn it into a live-action series. With his crew, the “Straw Hat Pirates”, Monkey D. Luffy wants to find the eponymous One Piece, a mysterious pirate treasure, and thus become the Pirate King. On the journey in a fictional fantastic world, the group experiences many adventures. Luffy also benefits from his ability as a rubber person. Netflix spent a lot of money on the project. For that reason alone, it has the potential to be a huge hit or one of the biggest flops in the history of the streaming service.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These films were new to Netflix in August

In August, Netflix subscribers can look forward to the new blockbuster “Heart of Stone” with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, among other things. The “Wonder Woman” actress plays a spy who is in a race against time with a female hacker. In addition, a number of new sports documentaries have already been confirmed for August.

Valerian: The City of a Thousand Planets – out August 1st

The action of the sci-fi film with Cara Delavigne is set in the 28th century. The two agents Valerian and Laureline end up in Alpha, the city of a thousand planets. There they stumble upon a secret that could endanger the entire galaxy.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable social networks Heart of Stone – starting August 11th

Gal Gadot stars as a seasoned secret agent in the new Netflix film Heart of Stone. The German actor Matthias Schweighöfer is also part of the party. Rachel Stone (Gadot) and her team are sent on an international case involving a large-scale conspiracy and a gifted hacker.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable Social Media Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Coming August 13th

The – recently – penultimate series of the “Mission: Impossible” series comes to Netflix in August. In it, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt has to deal with an unscrupulous arms dealer. And even an ambush from his own ranks makes things difficult for him. The action film comes up with impressive stunts as usual – among other things there is an almost legendary fight scene in a men’s room with Henry Cavill.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Last chance on Netflix

In addition to the many Netflix innovations in the program, the provider also sells a few films and series every month. Read the linked article to see if there are any titles that you would like to stream beforehand.

The other streaming services also regularly publish new films and series. Read what’s new at Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and Sky.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

