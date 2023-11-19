New series and films on Sky and Wow in December 2023

November 18, 2023, 4:17 p.m. | Reading time: 8 minutes

In addition to Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, Sky is also one of the largest streaming providers in Germany. Users can stream a number of films and series via Sky Q or the monthly subscription Wow. TECHBOOK reveals which Sky and Wow innovations await us in December 2023.

Sky is one of the largest streaming providers on the market. Since June 2022, the former Sky ticket offer has been called Wow. As part of the rebranding, the entertainment package became Wow Series, and the film package can be booked in the Wow Films & Series tariff. Customers will then have access to a variety of new films and series, with new content added every month. The same applies to Sky Q. TECHBOOK reveals what new products Sky and Wow have to offer in December.

New series and seasons on Sky and Wow in December

For the final spurt in 2023, there will be some interesting series and documentaries to watch on Sky and Wow. Highlights include the third season of “Die Waspe” and “Sort of”. Shortly before Christmas, the fourth season of the BBC series “The Doctor and the Cattle” will be released on the streaming service. Other exciting new content on Sky/Wow in December includes the documentary “The Man Who Stole the ‘Scream’” and the new series “Blood & Money”.

The Wasp (Season 3) – from December 2nd

The German Sky original “Die Waspe” is getting a third season in December. The run-down darts professional Eddie (Florian Lukas) continues to try to get his life under control. An obstacle in this endeavor is his brother Ecki, who keeps trying to put obstacles in his way and seems to stop at nothing to do so. His teenage daughter suddenly appears and also wants to play darts, making everything even more complicated.

Sort of (Season 3) – from December 22nd

The queer comedy series “Sort of” is also coming back to Sky and Wow for a third season in December. After Sabi has lost her job and boyfriend, nothing stands in the way of moving to Berlin, the “queerest place in the world”, especially since it would be easier for Sabi to hide his real life from his Pakistani family. But then everything turns out completely differently than planned.

The Doctor and the Animals (Season 4) – from December 23rd

“The Doctor and the Cattle” is a remake of the popular series that aired from the 70s to the 90s, based on the books by James Herriot. In 1930s England, an ambitious doctor ends up in Yorkshire, where he runs a veterinary practice – including the drama that comes with it.

New films on Sky and Wow in December

In December, especially around the Christmas holidays, Sky is stepping up again and bringing some blockbusters to its streaming platform Wow. Action fans can look forward to, among other things, “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Fast & Furious 10” with Jason Momoa as the villain. With “Book Club – A New Chapter”, “The Flash” and “Maggie Moore(s)”, other top-class films from the current year are available for service.

Fast & Furious 10 – from December 8th

In the latest part of the well-known action series, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) wants to take revenge on Dom (Vin Diesel) for the death of his father. We remember: in part 5 the antagonist was called Hernan Reyes. To do this, he turns parts of the crew against Dom and implements a plan that he has been working on for many years.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – from December 25th

Probably the most popular contract killer against his will is back! John Wick (Keanu Reeves) continues his fight against the ominous High Chamber. After recovering from the scars of previous confrontations, he seeks revenge again and kills the elder. The chamber then sends the blind elite assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) after him.

The Flash – from December 26th

After Ezra Miller has already made several appearances as the superhero The Flash in other films, he is now getting his own solo film. In it, Barry uses his powers to travel back in time and change events. However, when he deviates from the plan and tries to save his family, he unintentionally creates a reality where General Zod returns and there are no other superheroes. Barry is trying to change that, especially since there seems to be no escape from this new reality.

