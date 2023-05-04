New smartphone shines in leather look!

A few hours ago, the latest smartphone from the manufacturer Motorolathe Edge 40presented after a month ago already that Flaggschiff-Modell Motorola Edge 40 Pro was released. The normal version is around 300 euros cheaper mid-range smartphonethat with an interesting Leader Design to come onto the market.

Almost exactly a month ago, Motorola, a subsidiary of Lenovo, launched its new flagship smartphone Edge 40 Pro shown to the world and this for 899,99 Euro announced. Now Motorola moves with that Edge 40 for only 599,99 Euro and offers a mid-range cell phone with a very good price-performance ratio.

designs and colors

In contrast to the Pro version, the Edge 40 partly shines in one Leader-Optics, which you haven’t seen too often in smartphones. The design is particularly staged in the introductory video of the manufacturer:

The newcomer is likely to be particularly good when it comes to the topic feel get quite a lot of plus points and get through good grip and make a pleasant feeling popular with the buyers. In addition to this, the model is available in black and green with 171 Gramm relatively light and it only measures 158,43 x 71,99 x 7,58 Millimeter – quite thin so it is. The blue model is even more delicate at only 167 grams and a thickness of 7.49 millimeters.

Thus, the color variants are also fixed: Eclipse Black, Nebula Green and Lunar Blue should be available to choose from. By the way, according to Motorola, the leather used to cover the smartphone is leather vegan.

equipment and functions

The Edge 40 comes with one 6,55-Zoll Endless-Edge-Display with a Resolution of 402 ppi equipped and has an overall aspect ratio of 20:9. There is one on it Anti-fingerprint coating and water protection IP68. The connection is a classic USB-C.

It runs with Android 13 and can be fueled with 68 watts of wired or 15 watts of wireless charging. The battery capacity is 4400 mAh and the processor is the relatively rarely used one MediaTek Dimensity 8020. According to sources, the model will probably only be available in the version with us 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM give to buy.

There is one for photos and videos 50 MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.4 and a ultra wide angle as well as one Macro camera with 13 MP and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera offers a resolution of 32 MP with an aperture of f/2.4.

Availability

The Motorola Edge 40 will probably still be Im Mai come into trade. As already mentioned, it will be priced at 599,99 Euro to be available. The Pro version can already be purchased on Amazon:

