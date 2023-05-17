New standard for cloud security from SentinelOne

The integration project that SentinelOne is implementing with Wiz is starting in order to define a new standard for cloud security and resolve threats more quickly. It will also enable businesses of all sizes to identify and prioritize cloud security threats. The announcement was made on the occasion of the RSA Conference 2023the largest cybersecurity event held in San Francisco in late April.

Propose a new standard for cloud security

Tomer Weingarten, CEO at SentinelOne

Successfully addressing today’s increasingly complex security problems requires an end-to-end approach. Our innovative offering makes it possible. Integration with Wiz allows enterprises to seamlessly manage and secure their workloads across multiple clouds like no other solution today. This represents a significant step forward in our strategies to prevent tomorrow’s attacks today. Making cloud security simpler, more effective, and more accessible for every business.

Improve results

When SentinelOne detects a threat runtime to a server, it automatically acquires the relevant context of that cloud resource from Wiz. Including any vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and security codes. The threat is automatically updated with this information in the SentinelOne Singularity Platform console. Enabling security teams to improve outcomes through faster, more effective triage, prioritization, and recovery times.

What security teams can do

Thanks to the integration of SentinelOne and Wiz products, they will be able to:

View real-time cloud security posture

real-time cloud security posture Identify attack paths to critical cloud resources

attack paths to critical cloud resources To define prioritize risks and quickly categorize them to reduce them

prioritize risks and quickly categorize them to reduce them To protect cloud workloads from creation to runtime

cloud workloads from creation to runtime To accelerate the average time to detect and remediate incidents in the cloud

SentinelOne, integration and a new standard for cloud security