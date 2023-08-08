New Street View images in Germany – the first images are live

Google vehicles equipped with cameras have been driving through Germany for new Street View images for months – the first images are now live.

Version:1.7.2.0

Languages ​​German

License: Freeware

Platforms: Android

After Google employees have been traveling in Germany with vehicles and cameras for several months to take new Street View images, the image material of the first cities is now live. Anyone who previously had their house pixelated to protect their privacy must apply again.

Not only in Street View there is news. Also the new one Immersive View in Google Maps is worth a look. More about this in the video.

Immersive View in Google Maps: Berlin TV Tower

The 20 largest German cities shine in new splendor with Street View images

For around twelve years, users in Google Street View saw the same images, which in many places no longer corresponded to current reality due to their age. After the group has been on the road with its camera fleet in Germany for Google Street View for months, there are now the first new images are available in the map service. As a result, the 20 largest German cities and some other regions that the service has newly included can now be visited again virtually in their current condition via Street View. Incidentally, in one of our GIGA articles, we explain how you can activate Street View on Google Maps.

And here in the video we show you places that you can only visit on Google Maps:

This is how Google makes its Street View images

Google captures most of the images using vehicles equipped with special cameras mounted at a height of approximately 9 feet (2.9 meters) and every few meters a high-resolution panorama photo create. For more detailed shots of sights, the group also sends employees through the cities with a camera backpack. Google’s staff will be on the road in Germany until October to create more image material.

Later, Google merges the recordings with software and makes them available via Street View, so that visitors to the platform can then virtually move through the streets on their PC or smartphone and look around. The group leaves license plates of motor vehicles and the faces of passers-by that appear in the recordings Automatically pixelate for the sake of privacy.

Blurring requires new application in Google Street View

If you still feel that your privacy has been compromised, for example because your house or any other objects you own are visible in too much detail in the recordings, you can always have Google blur them out in Street View. However, since the old applications lose their validity as part of the new admissions, you must Request redacting again. Of course, you can also find instructions for making them unrecognizable at GIGA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

