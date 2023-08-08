New Study Finds Exoplanets with Liquid Water More Common than Previously Thought, Increasing Chances of Extraterrestrial Life

New Study Suggests Exoplanets with Liquid Water More Common than Previously Believed

In a scientific breakthrough, researchers have found that exoplanets with liquid water may be much more common than previously thought, greatly increasing the chances of finding life in other parts of the galaxy. The study, published in “Nature Communications,” challenges previous estimates that only one rocky planet in every 100 star systems had liquid water.

According to Dr. Lujendra Ojha, the lead researcher at Rutgers University in New Jersey, the new model reveals that, under the right conditions, there could be one watery planet per star. This means that the discovery of liquid water is a hundred times more likely than previous calculations, painting a much more promising picture for the existence of extraterrestrial life.

With at least 100 billion stars in our own Milky Way galaxy alone, Dr. Ojha emphasized that this finding represents a strong possibility for life elsewhere in the universe. The implications of this study are significant and could shape future research and exploration missions.

Notably, the study also suggests that terrestrial exoplanets may have subsurface oceans. In the solar system, subsurface oceans have already been discovered on Saturn’s moon Enceladus, as well as Jupiter’s moons Europa and Ganymede. This opens up new possibilities for the existence of liquid water on other planets and moons.

Dr. Ojha stated, “We know that the presence of liquid water is essential for life. This research shows that liquid water can be found in places that planetary scientists hadn’t considered, greatly increasing the chances of finding an environment that is fertile for life.”

The study attributes the newfound understanding of the prevalence of liquid water to a better grasp on the existence of liquid water oceans beneath frozen planetary surfaces. The heat generated by radioactive activity within planets, similar to that observed in Antarctica and the Canadian Arctic, can keep water liquid. Additionally, the gravitational effects of large planets can impact the orbit of moons, further contributing to the presence of water.

Interestingly, the study also found that a large number of planets orbiting red dwarfs, the most abundant type of star in the Milky Way, generate their own heat. “We found that when one considers the possibility of radioactivity producing liquid water, a large fraction of these exoplanets could host enough heat to sustain liquid water—a lot more than we thought,” explained Dr. Ojha.

In the search for life within our own solar system, planets like Enceladus and Europa have emerged as prime candidates. Space agencies such as the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA are already planning missions to explore these moons. The ESA’s JUICE mission, which launched in April 2023 and will arrive in 2031, has made significant progress in studying Europa and Callisto. Meanwhile, NASA’s Europa Clipper, set to launch in October 2024, aims to conduct extensive observations of Europa starting in 2030.

With these recent findings, the search for extraterrestrial life has gained newfound hope. The possibility of liquid water on a larger scale greatly expands the potential for habitable environments beyond our own planet. As scientific research and space exploration continue to advance, the quest to uncover the mysteries of the universe and find evidence of life among the stars is becoming more promising than ever.