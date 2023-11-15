New Study Suggests That Modern Earthquakes in U.S. May Be Aftershocks from Historical Events

Researchers at Wuhan University have concluded that aftershocks from some of the strongest earthquakes in recorded U.S. history may still be being experienced nearly two centuries later. This study was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth.

This new research challenges scientists’ assumptions about the cause of contemporary seismic activity in North America. The study focused on three historical earthquakes in Canada, Missouri-Kentucky, and South Carolina. These areas of stable North America are still seismically active, with aftershocks accounting for a significant portion of modern earthquakes.

The team at Wuhan University used a statistical method to analyze USGS earthquake data. They identified earthquakes within a 250-kilometer radius of the historic epicenters to determine whether they were aftershocks or background seismic activity. The study found that 30% of modern earthquakes in the Missouri-Kentucky area and 16% of those in the Charleston area were likely aftershocks of historic earthquakes.

The researchers concluded that modern seismicity in these regions is likely due to both aftershocks and background seismicity. This raises concerns about continued stress buildup and the potential for larger earthquakes in the future. Scientists are now emphasizing the importance of understanding historic earthquakes in order to assess seismic risk and prevent future disasters.

This new study challenges the conventional wisdom about the causes of modern seismic activity in stable North America and highlights the need for a deeper understanding of the history of earthquakes in order to predict and prepare for future events.

