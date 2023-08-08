new summer promos until August 31st. Here are the best offers • Techzilla

Whether you’re already under an umbrella or in deserted cities in August, OPPO promos continue until the end of the month with many exclusive products only on the OPPO Store website, where you can find your technological companion at a discounted price.

In fact, they continue Promo Summer Days of OPPO who will accompany us throughout the month of August with offers on smartphones, tablet accessories and much more. Let’s see together the best promotions.

Promo Smartphone: Find X5 e Reno 8

The Find X5 series is in promotion, and in particular, OPPO Find X5 Pro it is available at €649.99; OPPO Find X5 is discounted at a price of €549.99 and, finally, OPPO Find X5 Lite it can be purchased for €299.99.

For those who do not want to give up excellent camera performance and a unique and original design, the Reno8 series stands out and allows users to capture all the best moments of their everyday life, even in low light environments. OPPO Reno8 Pro it is available exclusively on the OPPO Store at a price of €599.99; OPPO Reno8 it can be purchased for €399.99; OPPO Reno8 Lite at a price of €279.99. One of the latest arrivals at OPPO is OPPO Reno8 Tthe smartphone that guarantees smooth performance at all times available at €289.99.

Accessories and Headphones

But that’s not all, for those who love music and for those looking for an ally to always carry with them, OPPO Enco Air2 Pro they represent excellence in the sector in terms of performance, design but also from the point of view of the battery. Thanks to these earphones, battery life is no longer a concern, OPPO Enco Air2 Pro guarantee up to 7 hours of use while, with the charging case, 28 hours of uninterrupted listening are reached. For 30 days only, OPPO Enco Air2 Pro can be purchased at a price of €54.99.

Still in the audio category, perfect for listening to sound details in a stable and clear way at any time, OPPO Enco Buds2 deliver crystal clear sound and deep, immersive bass. Featuring an innovative acoustic structure, AI in-call noise cancellation technology and long battery life, the earphones are available for purchase at a price of €24.99.

Wearable

For the more dynamic, OPPO Band 2 e OPPO Watch Free, available respectively at a price of €54.99 and €64.99, are the ideal devices. On the one hand OPPO Band 2 is suitable for summer workouts in the open air as its screen reaches a brightness of 500 nits, guaranteeing a clear view even in the presence of strong external light; on the other hand OPPO Watch Free, a wearable that combines OPPO’s distinctive elegance with a touch of contemporary style. In addition to being a valid ally for keeping track of well-being and sports performance, it features an innovative function, OSleepwhich actively monitors your sleep for an unprecedented rest.

