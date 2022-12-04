Kim Chang-han, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc., announced that the new survival horror game “The Callisto Protocol” created by its independent studio Striking Distance Studios, Inc., (hereinafter referred to as SDS) ” will be officially released today (2).

The “Callisto Protocol”, which was produced by Horror Engineering and produced by Glen Schofield, the producer of “Desperate Dimensions”, takes the satellite “Callisto” around Jupiter in 2320 as the background to start an adventure. The outbreak of an infectious disease of unknown origin on Callisto has triggered an existential crisis on the planet. The game is available on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S and other home console platforms from now on.

Glen Schofield, the representative of SDS studio who developed “Calisto Protocol”, once mentioned: “A good horror game must be created with both hands, and it must also come from intuition.” Bring a richer experience: “”The Callisto Protocol” is developed around the atmosphere of horror, tension and cruelty, and at the same time supplemented by the excellent acting skills of the actors, it will bring players a more intense and horrifying survival horror game experience.”

In this regard, the official stated that “Calisto Protocol” perfectly presents the atmosphere of “fierce and lonely struggle for survival”. This game is different from other horror games, and its biggest feature is the proper integration of melee and long-range combat. In the game, players must use guns, army sticks, and grip weapons that use gravity, etc., and use tactics to fight monsters for survival.

Japanese-American actress Karen Fukuhara to play female character in game

KRAFTON CEO Jin Changhan also has high hopes for this new game: “KRAFTON has never set limits on game types and platforms, and “Calisto Protocol” is the foundation for us to continue to challenge and gain a firm foothold as a multinational game company. “At the same time, he mentioned: “”The Callisto Protocol” brings together senior developers of horror games, the purpose is to let players experience an unprecedented sense of horror.”

“The Callisto Protocol” is officially on sale today.

