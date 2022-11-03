It’s been eight years since “A Borderlands Story” debuted and made its way into our hearts. Now, the sequel is here, however, and it’s no longer Telltale at the helm, but Gearbox Studios. But I don’t have to worry too much, because when I start the game, I’m greeted by the familiar animation style and slightly morbid humor that is the hallmark of the series and why I love it. Clearly Gearbox has brought in some of Telltale’s experts to help develop the game, but the question is do they have enough people on board?

Like previous games, this is a story-based adventure driven by your choices as the player. Just like before, this is split into episodes, five to be exact. This time, however, you don’t have to be as patient or wait for episodes, you can stream them directly without interruption. The game is built with fast time events, and it’s also important to choose the right options in the dialogue, which can sometimes cause problems when the time goes too fast. On the other hand, quick events, despite their flaws, are really fine as long as you know the controller very well and know where the buttons are.

This time, we’re not with our beloved anti-heroes Reese and Fiona, though Reese does make cameos in the story. No, the game begins with the invasion of the planet Promethea by Tediore, a greedy corporation led by Susan Coldwell, and it is this event that brings our three new protagonists together to stop the destruction of their homeland in this adventure planet. The three have slightly different intentions; one wants to save the world, the other wants to save the world and make big money, and the third just wants pure revenge against Coldwell.

But let me introduce you to our trio first. The first is Dr. Anuradha Dhar, or Anu as she is known. Anu, a neurotic scientist and developer working for Atlas on new weapons, may not be the best place for a nervous, panicked, weapon-denying preacher of peace. She dreams of creating a weapon that can stop all wars and bring peace to the world, would rather sit by a campfire and sing kumbaya, which is why when Reese fires her, she suddenly finds herself out of a job because another failed weapon only Can kill. Then there is Octavio, Anu’s brother. Where Anu society did not fit in, her adopted brother Octavio was the exact opposite.

He’s what he calls a street-smart guy, eager to be as rich and famous as so many other untalented millennial babies. His dreams were markedly different from his sister’s, as he wanted to be on Forge Magazine’s list of the “Super Successful Dirty Thirty People”. But where Anu has his head, all we can say is that Octavio would benefit from more of the same because he’s a master at getting himself and others into trouble because his thoughts aren’t that well thought out. But as anyone with siblings knows, living in the shadow of your siblings is never easy, and it’s really hard for Octavio to go his own way and not end up on Anu’s side. Last but not least, we have Fran Miscowish, a sexually frustrated woman in a wheelchair who is past her prime and who is trying to continue her role as a sober” Furious” streak, rather than going back to old habits and throwing tantrums again, which was challenging considering her restaurant had just been blown to smithereens.

You might also get mad if someone lasered your livelihood (Fran’s French Frog Restaurant) to shreds and messed it up. They are three memorable characters who bring different strengths. For example, Anu has a scanning device that allows her to see hidden things and even read information about them, while Octavio has a smart watch that can hack a computer to open doors.

Fran has neither a smartwatch nor a scanning device, but she does have her hover wheelchair, which might make the Gadget Inspector jealous that its cryo-laser comes in handy on several occasions. You can also tweak your characters and their behavior in the machines on display, change clothes and colors, this doesn’t change anything other than the in-game appearance, but still a fun idea to be able to stamp on them own imprint. While I love the characters in the game, there are some characters that make a bigger impression and unfortunately these are the side characters we can’t play; LOU13, Brock and Staples.

LOU13, a murderous robot, is now the gang’s muscle and Octavio’s best friend. He keeps a close eye on the emotional bond between the gang by awarding points after each episode, and at the end of the game you realize that the scoring system is important to the ending you get because there are actually a few different endings, unfortunately, I The ending is not one of the best.

Bullock isn’t really a sidekick and more of an enemy, but you still want to pinch his non-existent cheek and bring him home. Bullock is actually a talking Tediore automatic rifle that just wants to put a bullet in our forehead, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s cute, his calves follow you. Then there’s Stapleface, a former psychopath who has a crush on her after saving Anu from death.

But my favorite in the game remains an unknown Vaultlander-fanatic Tediore soldier who pops up where you least expect it and forces you to challenge him to play a mini-game called Vaultlanders action combat. If you happen to open a small box, he’ll crawl out like a surprise in the mail, and then it’s time to fight to the death with little action characters you can collect in-game. They’re reminiscent of the old Skylanders characters every parent remembers, but now messed up in the back of someone’s wardrobe. The mini-games aren’t particularly difficult, but again, it’s all about quick-time events and choosing the best characters to defeat your opponent’s characters, all with unique attacks.

Whoever wins wins the image of the opponent and adds it to their vast and growing collection. These characters are also hidden in various places throughout the game, so just take out your inner truffle pig, sniff it, and when you find them, you’ll be rewarded with trophies. I’m not going to get into the plot of the game because I know you want to experience it for yourself, not me sitting here spoiling it for you. But what I can say is that this is a comfortable game with a good sense of humor. It’s a nice relaxing experience, not just dashing around with a gun in first person, shooting at anything that moves.

I like that my decisions have consequences and that the story might suddenly take a different path than I expected keeps me on my toes. But at the same time, I think the game and its mini-games are too easy and they could have raised the difficulty a bit so it didn’t feel lacking in challenge in many situations. But if you happen to get a pretty shitty ending like me, the game still has replay value.

I love New Tales from the Borderlands, but I’m not going to whitewash it, it doesn’t quite live up to the brilliance of the original game. That’s usually the case with sequels, you’re always being compared to the first. This game is fun, fun, fun, but there are better narrative-heavy adventures out there. But I don’t regret playing it all, I just think there are ways to do better.