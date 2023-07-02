New tax rules decided

Solar systems are booming in Germany. More and more people are installing a photovoltaic system on the roof in order to produce energy for their own use and thus save money. The surplus is sold to the grid operator. There is now a great deal of relief in this area.

Solar systems: No more business necessary

So far, anyone who operates a solar system and feeds in the excess electricity produced and receives payment for it has to register a business specifically for this. This usually takes place in the simplified form of a small business. In addition, a questionnaire for tax registration must be sent to the authorities. That’s over nowreports Golem.

According to a letter dated June 12, 2023 from the Federal Ministry of Finance (source: Federal Ministry of Finance), a different rule now applies: Anyone who operates a small solar system will no longer objected to by the tax authorities, if the obligation to register a business and fill out the questionnaire for tax registration is no longer carried out. Instead, the tax office should only request the questionnaire in individual cases.

That means in plain language: If you install a new solar system, you now neither have to register a business nor submit the questionnaire to the authorities for tax registration. According to the financial administration in North Rhine-Westphalia, the regulation also applies retrospectively from January 1, 2023. The network operator should then only be sent your tax number. Since January 1, 2022, income from small solar systems up to 30 kWp has been tax-exempt (source: finanzverwaltung.nrw). Ideally, you no longer have anything to do with the tax office in relation to the solar system.

This does not mean that you cannot register a business for your solar system if you want to, in order to claim certain things for tax purposes. In some cases, the bureaucratic effort can be worthwhile.

Why is this being done now?

According to the document, the financial authorities want to do so reduce unnecessary bureaucracy. At the beginning of 2022, solar systems became significantly more attractive from a tax point of view. For example, VAT does not apply to the purchase of solar systems, batteries or installation. The income no longer has to be taxed. Now there is not only a lot of unnecessary bureaucracy for the tax office, but also for you if you want to buy a new solar system.

Now it’s just a matter of building up and you only have to deal with the tax authorities if they come to you. The only bureaucracy that awaits you when installing a solar system is that of the grid operator and the connection. All the rest is completely eliminated.

