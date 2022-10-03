Our homes are changing and the way we use them will increasingly be in the direction of smart home and technological innovation. Some variations are very evident because they are related to the buildings, but there are others that are not so visible because they are connected to the systems and appliances component. If, also thanks to state incentives, there has recently been an acceleration towards the efficiency of buildings, for years technological research has been committed to making household appliances more and more sparing in energy consumption, more ecological in the use of substances. detergents and raw materials, more recyclable at the end of their life and even closer to our needs in terms of programming of use.

The manufacturing companies that APPLiA Italy – the Confindustria Association of Domestic and Professional Appliance Manufacturers – represents, have made these four objectives their own in a technological effort that, in a few years, made it necessary to change the energy classification standards of the equipment.

The energy issue is certainly the one that draws the most attention due to the increase in the cost of supplies. “Even for the particularly difficult moment and aware of the fundamental role that our products play – declares APPLiA Italia president, Paolo Lioy – we welcome and support the National Plan for the containment of natural gas consumption recently published by the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MiTE) which includes indications of responsible behavior and renewal of household appliances. “

The family budget cannot ignore the management costs of the equipment. The technology present in the new generation appliances currently on the market with the new energy label – which came into force in March 2021 for washing machines, washer-dryers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers – allows for substantial savings that make it convenient to replace the appliance. The new label, born in the European Framework Regulation 2017/1369, makes it easier to understand the energy classes and became necessary when the increasingly performing household appliances had overpopulated the old upper classes (A +, A ++ and A +++) while the lower categories they were now empty. From here, all classes including the “+” symbol in the old label have disappeared in favor of a common scale for all products with energy classes from A to G.

With a simple scan, the QR code on the label allows those who are evaluating the purchase to obtain further information on the appliance by connecting to the database of EU products.

Analyzing the consumption of equipment with the new energy label, a new class A washing machine consumes on average over 60% less than a product with more than 10 years of life. The same goes for refrigerators and dishwashers, currently leading to savings on the bill in the order of € 300 per year. Accounts in hand, the replacement of an old appliance with one of the latest generation is fully rewarded by the substantial cuts in consumption and the consequent savings in the bill.



A great effort from the point of view of procedures is carried out in the optimization of raw materials. They consume less and better thanks to the most advanced design processes that involve applications derived from other fields of scientific research.

The evolution is also manifested in the field of performance, not only energy but also ecological: considering, for example, dishwashers, contrary to a fairly widespread thought, using it as an alternative to hand washing allows you to save 60% of energy. and 80% water.

A further fundamental step towards environmental sustainability is the correct transfer of an old appliance that allows to reach a recyclability rate of over 95%, guaranteeing the circular economy of resources that save the procurement of raw materials at the source. Unfortunately, an obstacle that is encountered in the disposal processes is precisely that linked to the first mile. Everyone should know that, when purchasing both in store and online, the consumer has the right to take back the old appliance.

In addition to the intrinsic efficiency of the product, however, it is the user who is called to play a leading role in energy saving through the optimal use of the equipment. Technology is also working in this direction. There are apps that help to save money by providing suggestions for the use of household appliances and those of the latest generation can be interfaced with applications that allow you to program their use and be informed about the status of operation. The near future is fridges with cameras to update in real time on shopping needs and expiring products, washing machines with washing cycles that consume less and less energy, water and detergent, dishwashers that are activated when the energy consumption of domestic systems is at a minimum.