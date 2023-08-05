New temperature record for the world’s oceans

It’s hot, we know it, by now every summer we deal with high temperatures which peep out with dangerous waves especially for the health of the elderly, children and people in difficulty. But it’s not just us who are suffering from this thermal increase, the world‘s oceans (and those who live there) are also suffering from this worrying scourge.

According to what was stated by the monitoring data of the European Union, in fact, recently the planet’s waters have set a new temperature recordraising concerns about the knock-on effects on global climate, marine life and coastal communities.

Samples tested last July 30, which however excluded the Arctic regions, showed an ocean surface temperature of 20.96 degrees Celsius. According to an official note from the Copernicus climate change service, the previous record was 20.95 °C and was set in March 2016.

Even the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), while using a different database, has seen a similar trend in recent monthsstating that the average sea surface temperature record was already reached on April 4, 2023, with a peak of 21.06°C, surpassing the previous maximum of 21.01°C in March 2016.

According to environmental scientists, since the beginning of the industrial age, the oceans have absorbed 90% of the excess heat produced by human activitywhich unfortunately continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases, mainly from the burning of oil and coal, accumulate in the earth’s atmosphere.

Prof Piers Forster, from the International Center for Climate at the UK’s University of Leeds, worried: “The oceanic heat wave is an immediate threat to marine life. As a direct result we are already seeing coral bleaching in Florida and I expect other issues to emerge.”.

It is expected that ocean warming will have other effects as well on marine animal and plant life, including the migration of some species and the spread of invasive species, thus threatening fish stocks and consequently undermining food security in some parts of the globe.

Plus, as if that weren’t enough, warmer waters also lose much of their own ability to absorb carbon dioxide (CO2), reinforcing the vicious circle of global warming. This is a danger that we must try to stem in the shortest possible time.

On the other hand, climate change is a problem that unfortunately we know well and which, according to a recent study by scientists at MIT and the National Oceanography Center in the United Kingdom, is also changing the color of the ocean.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

