Schmersal is presenting time-of-flight technology for the first time at the Hannover Messe 2023

The 3D camera AM-T100 enables the automated acquisition of digital process data in real time.

Wuppertal, March 28, 2023. At the Hannover Messe 2023, the Schmersal Group will be presenting a 3D camera for the automated acquisition of digital process data in real time in Hall 09, Stand D09 for the first time. The AM-T100 is a time-of-flight (ToF) camera that uses a Sony DepthSense™ sensor to generate 3D depth images with millimeter precision. The camera uses ToF technology, ie the runtime measurement of emitted light pulses in the infrared range (850 Nm), which are reflected on the objects to be recorded. In this way, a millimeter-precise 3D image of the scene is generated at high speed, which is available as a point cloud.

The high frame rate of up to 60 fps enables efficient use in industrial manufacturing processes as well as in logistics and robotics. In logistics and packaging technology, the camera can e.g. B. for packaging support, carton filling, stacking, volume recording or labeling to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the processes.

However, the camera can also “look inside” containers or large load carriers and detect their level. It is also possible to determine the volume of general cargo and monitor e.g. B. of staging areas in the areas of production, assembly, storage and order picking from a bird’s eye view. Other tasks are the recording of dimensions and the surface condition. Thanks to powerful IR lighting and an image resolution of 640 x 480 pixels, the AM-T100 achieves a field of view of 67° x 51° with a range of up to 6 meters.

The image data is made available via the standardized data interface GenICam and can be processed with common image processing software. An Ethernet interface enables fast and comprehensive data transmission and, if required, the 24V power supply (Power over Ethernet).

Preinstalled configuration software

The configuration software CONSAM-T is preinstalled on the AM-T100. With the help of this software, the camera can be configured to monitor complex and individually defined 3D zones. If it detects an object within these zones, digital outputs are switched. In addition, it is possible to switch back and forth between different 3D zones via digital inputs. An integrated SDK (Software Development Kit) supports software developers and system integrators in configuring the camera and creating software applications.

Visit Schmersal from April 17th to 21st, 2023 at the Hanover Fair:

Halle 09, Stand D09

Printable photo for download:

https://products.schmersal.com/media/images/PHO_PRO_PRE_kamt1f06_SALL_AINL_V1.jpg

