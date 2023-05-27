Home » New Vegas” currently for free!
The next “mysterious free game” has been unveiled on the Epic Games Store. Behind it was the Ultimate Edition of Fallout: New Vegas. You have one week to dust off the game.

Bild: Obsidian Entertainment

A real highlight is waiting for us in the Epic Games Store. With “New Vegas” perhaps the best game in the entire Fallout series is being given away. Namely the Ultimate Edition, which includes not only the basic version, but also all the major expansions of the game: Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues and Lonesome Road.

Fallout: New Vegas takes us to the year 2281. After a nuclear catastrophe, the world has turned into a dangerous wasteland teeming with mutants and bandits. With a huge arsenal of weapons, we fight our way through the attempted game world, complete numerous quests and, at the same time, resolve the conflict between the warlike factions.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

Fallout: New Vegas was released in 2010 and scored 84 out of 100 on the Metacritic comparison platform. On Steam, 96 percent of the more than 141,000 ratings are positive. A clear recommendation for all fans of action role-playing games.

How do you get the free game?

In order to be able to secure the game for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The title can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

See also  Spring, sweet switching operators: here are the new and best mobile offers

Once added to your own game library, it will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it as long as you want. The game is available from May 25th to June 1st (5 p.m. each day) at Epic Games. It will then be replaced by another free game.

