“New Watch 2023” can only be known by hands-on experience! HUBLOT Big Bang Integrated Aluminized Carbon Fiber Automatic Tourbillon

HUBLOT released a rather surprising watch this year, and the first reaction of everyone who held it in their hands was a very surprised “Huh!”. Because its weight is too light, such an “integrated chain belt” watch with a self-winding tourbillon structure has an overall weight of only 68 grams, and it forms a strong visual contrast with its appearance. This watch also once again demonstrates the power of Hublot’s material fusion master.

For the HUBLOT Big Bang Integrated tourbillon watch, the material used for the case chain is to coat a layer of aluminum metal on the surface of the carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) material, and then conduct heat treatment to make the aluminum react with the carbon fiber to form a layer of aluminum alloy. It is wear-resistant, high-strength and lightweight.

HUBLOT Hublot’s new Big Bang Integrated integrated chain belt automatic tourbillon is so light because it is made of lightweight, wear-resistant and strong aluminized carbon fiber (Texalium) material. Its integrated chain belt part weighs only 26 grams, and the watch head part of the self-developed and assembled HUB6035 miniature automatic disc tourbillon movement weighs only 42 grams. And its case size reaches 43mm, and it has the complex function of self-winding tourbillon, which belongs to an eye-catching sports watch. However, the wearer can have the most comfortable wearing experience. This is exactly the goal pursued by many brands this year in pursuit of the “lightweight” trend.







The movement of the Hublot Big Bang Integrated Tourbillon is also very distinctive. It adopts a miniature automatic disc structure, the automatic disc is located at twelve o’clock above, and the tourbillon is located at six o’clock below, forming a balanced and harmonious layout. The movement is hollowed out to create the visual effect of a suspended tourbillon, and the dial uses transparent sapphire bridges to make the entire structure more transparent.

The plywood at the bottom of the movement is set off with a modern-style lattice pattern, which also makes the appearance of the hollow movement more modern and modern.

Hublot’s miniature automatic disc tourbillon watches used to be presented in colored sapphire crystal cases, and if they were added with an integrated sapphire crystal chain strap, the price would reach tens of millions of yuan. Therefore, this time, it is made of aluminized carbon fiber material, which not only greatly reduces the weight and makes it more comfortable to wear, but also makes its price a little more approachable.

HUBLOT Big Bang Integrated Tourbillon Full Carbon Hublot “one-piece chain” self-winding tourbillon watch, priced at about NT$3,924,000 (limited to 50 pieces).