New wave channel to boost offshore wind power expansion

Now this technology should be able to significantly accelerate the expansion of offshore wind turbines: Today, a new, internationally unique wave channel will go into operation in Hanover, which, according to experts, will decisively advance research on more powerful wind turbines – so-called offshore wind turbines – on the high seas should.

The federal government is funding the project with €35 million

The wave channel is part of the Coastal Research Center (FZK) of the Leibniz University of Hanover and the Technical University of Braunschweig. A first variant had already been built in 1983. This has now been remodeled and expanded. The federal government funded the project with 35 million euros, the state with 1.4 million euros. The canal is to be used not only for energy but also for marine research.

Simulating wave conditions for offshore wind energy research and development

A wave machine, also called a wave channel or wave pool, is a facility designed to simulate wave conditions and study various aspects of wave energy and its interaction with structures. It is often used in research and development of offshore wind energy.

A wave machine usually consists of a large tank or basin in which artificial waves can be created. The waves are either created by mechanical devices, such as moving pistons or paddles, or are created by a hydraulic system that creates currents of water to create the desired wave conditions.

Analysis of interaction with wind turbines and other “offshore structures”

The wave machine allows researchers to study various aspects of waves and how they interact with wind turbines and other offshore structures. These include, for example, the effects of wave height, wave direction, wave period and wave shape on structural stress, energy production and the stability of offshore wind farms.

By using a wave machine, different scenarios can be simulated and the response of wind turbines to different wave conditions can be studied. This makes it possible to improve the efficiency and robustness of offshore installations, develop new design concepts, identify optimal locations and anticipate and fix potential problems.

Overall, the use of a wave machine contributes to the research and advancement of offshore wind energy by enabling detailed investigation and testing under controlled conditions, thereby helping to improve the performance and reliability of offshore wind farms.

