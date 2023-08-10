New Work needs agile communication

More and more companies are dealing with New Work – and sooner or later they will come across the term “Agile Communication”. But what does that actually mean?

The working world of the 21st century has changed dramatically. If you want to attract highly qualified specialists today, you have to break with traditional patterns. Gone are the days of hierarchical structures, 9-to-5 jobs and employees who just do as they are told.

This paradigm shift is currently taking place in a large number of companies. Some are just starting out, for others New Work has long been part of the corporate culture. A fundamental concept in this context is agility – i.e. the ability to react and adapt quickly and dynamically to changes. This plays an important role in management and personnel development, but also in communication.

What is agile communication?

Agile communication is a type of dialogue that emphasizes flexibility, adaptability and speed. In contrast to conventional communication models, in which information mostly flows linearly and hierarchically, agile communication relies on an open and networked communication structure. It promotes a continuous exchange of ideas, feedback and knowledge in all directions and between all levels of a company.

In practice, this can mean that instead of holding long, formal meetings, typically led by senior executives, a company using agile communications may hold short, regular meetings, or “stand-ups.” At these meetings, information is exchanged quickly and efficiently, and all team members have the opportunity to voice their opinions and ideas.

Another example of agile communication is the use of digital communication platforms such as Slack or Teams. They enable employees to communicate in real time and react quickly to changes or problems. Meanwhile, wikis can be used to share knowledge and resources and promote a transparent and inclusive culture of communication.

Agile communication: A tool for modernity and efficiency

Agile communication is not only a tool for improving internal communication and collaboration, but also a means of increasing efficiency and productivity. The open dialogue that it promotes means that problems can be identified and solved more quickly, decisions can be made more quickly and innovations can be implemented more quickly.

In addition, agile communication can also help to increase employee engagement and satisfaction. When employees feel their opinions and ideas are heard and valued, they are more likely to feel motivated and engaged. This can lead to increased productivity, reduced employee turnover and ultimately a more successful company.

The connection between agile management and agile communication

The concept of agile communication is also closely related to agile management. Agile management is an approach to managing projects that aims for flexibility, speed and customer orientation. It enables teams to react quickly to changes and adapt their working methods accordingly.

Agile communication is a key element of this approach. It provides the necessary platform for the continuous exchange of ideas and feedback, enabling teams to work more efficiently and effectively.

Agile communication and new work

Last but not least, agile communication is also a central part of the New Work concept, which aims to make work more flexible, meaningful and human-centric.

Agile communication promotes personal responsibility and enables employees to fully exploit their skills and talents. She creates a working environment based on trust, respect and collaboration, in which each individual can contribute to achieving the company’s goals.

